Marc Marquez has spoken for the first time after finishing his final MotoGP race in second place.

Marquez’s race started in typical fashion for the 33-year-old, with a huge late-braking lunge at turn one to take him from fourth to first.

Ultimately, though, Raul Fernandez proved to have the superior pace as he cut his way through Marco Bezzecchi and then Marquez himself before escaping to a two-second lead.

Marquez was able to reduce that down to one second in the closing laps, but ran out of time to get to the Trackhouse rider’s rear wheel.

Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Speaking afterwards, Marquez said he was able to enjoy his final race and did at one point feel the victory was possible.

“I was enjoying, I was enjoying a lot this last race, I was smiling in the helmet,” Marc Marquez told the MotoGP world feed.

“At one point I said ‘Maybe the victory is there’ and I tried, I tried everything, but of course I used all the tyres in the end, and Raul [Fernandez] was super-fast.

“But very happy to ride with these amazing riders, to grow up in MotoGP, and I’m part of MotoGP but MotoGP will be my life.

“So, very happy. I already cried too much.”

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Marquez added a message directed at fans of MotoGP.

“Thank you for accepting me,” he said.

“I gave all what I had for motorbikes, and motorbikes gave to me a lot.

“Thank you and enjoy the sport.”

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Marquez shared the podium with the aforementioned Fernandez and Pedro Acosta, who was due to be his Ducati Lenovo team-mate in 2027 before Marquez’s late retirement announcement. Marquez retired with 10 world titles, eight in MotoGP, and 106 grand prix victories. Today’s second place marked his 174th podium in all classes.