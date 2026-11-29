The 2026 MotoGP season has finished at the Valencia Grand Prix, marking the end of the longest campaign in history.

The 2026 season began in Thailand on 1 March and took in 22 rounds, including a return to Brazil in late March.

Despite the conflict in the Middle East, MotoGP was able to stage its entire 22-round schedule, with the Qatar Grand Prix postponed to November.

Marc Marquez became an eight-time world champion, doing so with a round to spare after wrapping up the 2026 crown at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez, Gemma, special livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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But the Spaniard will not return to defend his crown in 2027, after announcing his retirement on Friday at the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix.

As the curtain comes down on the season in Valencia, the championship enters a new era in 2027 with the introduction of 850cc machinery.

Pirelli will also come in as the official tyre supplier, replacing Michelin.

When is the first race of the 2027 MotoGP season?

This will be the shortest winter in recent memory, with barely two months separating the end of the 2026 campaign and the beginning of testing next January.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The 850cc MotoGP era will begin on 5-7 March 2027 with the Thai Grand Prix at the Buriram circuit.

It will be the third year in succession that Thailand has opened up a season.

The championship will return to Argentina on 9-11 April for its fourth round.

The penultimate round of the season will mark the first Australian Grand Prix to be held at Phillip Island since 1996, as the event moves to a new street track in Adelaide.

The year will conclude with the 22nd and final round in Valencia on 26-28 November.

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Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Acosta, Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

When does testing begin for the 2027 MotoGP season?

The first official test of the 2027 season will take place on Tuesday 1 December 2026 at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

It will mark the first time the 850cc bikes will be run in public.

Testing will continue on 29-30 January with the Sepang Shakedown for test riders and rookies.

The first official test of the new year will take place on 31 January - 1 February at Sepang, before a second is staged a week later at Buriram on 6-7 February.

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What is the 2027 MotoGP calendar?

Date Event Circuit Status 1 7 March Thailand Chang International Circuit Provisional 2 14 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit Provisional 3 4 April Brazil Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna Provisional 4 11 April Argentina Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez Subject to homologation 5 25 April USA Circuit of the Americas Subject to contract 6 9 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto Provisional 7 16 May France Le Mans Provisional 8 30 May Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Provisional 9 13 June Catalonia Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Provisional 10 27 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen Provisional 11 11 July Germany Sachsenring Provisional 12 18 July Czechia CREDITAS Autodrom Brno Provisional 13 15 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit Provisional 14 29 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg Provisional 15 12 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Provisional 16 19 September Aragon MotorLand Aragon Provisional 17 3 October Portugal Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Provisional 18 17 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi Provisional 19 24 October Malaysia Petronas Sepang International Circuit Provisional 20 31 October Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Provisional 21 14 November Australia Adelaide Street Circuit Subject to homologation 22 28 November Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo Provisional