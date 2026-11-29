When does the 2027 MotoGP season start?
The 2026 MotoGP season has come to an end, but 2027 is just around the corner
The 2026 MotoGP season has finished at the Valencia Grand Prix, marking the end of the longest campaign in history.
The 2026 season began in Thailand on 1 March and took in 22 rounds, including a return to Brazil in late March.
Despite the conflict in the Middle East, MotoGP was able to stage its entire 22-round schedule, with the Qatar Grand Prix postponed to November.
Marc Marquez became an eight-time world champion, doing so with a round to spare after wrapping up the 2026 crown at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
But the Spaniard will not return to defend his crown in 2027, after announcing his retirement on Friday at the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix.
As the curtain comes down on the season in Valencia, the championship enters a new era in 2027 with the introduction of 850cc machinery.
Pirelli will also come in as the official tyre supplier, replacing Michelin.
When is the first race of the 2027 MotoGP season?
This will be the shortest winter in recent memory, with barely two months separating the end of the 2026 campaign and the beginning of testing next January.
The 850cc MotoGP era will begin on 5-7 March 2027 with the Thai Grand Prix at the Buriram circuit.
It will be the third year in succession that Thailand has opened up a season.
The championship will return to Argentina on 9-11 April for its fourth round.
The penultimate round of the season will mark the first Australian Grand Prix to be held at Phillip Island since 1996, as the event moves to a new street track in Adelaide.
The year will conclude with the 22nd and final round in Valencia on 26-28 November.
When does testing begin for the 2027 MotoGP season?
The first official test of the 2027 season will take place on Tuesday 1 December 2026 at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.
It will mark the first time the 850cc bikes will be run in public.
Testing will continue on 29-30 January with the Sepang Shakedown for test riders and rookies.
The first official test of the new year will take place on 31 January - 1 February at Sepang, before a second is staged a week later at Buriram on 6-7 February.
What is the 2027 MotoGP calendar?
|Date
|Event
|Circuit
|Status
|1
|7 March
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|Provisional
|2
|14 March
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|Provisional
|3
|4 April
|Brazil
|Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|Provisional
|4
|11 April
|Argentina
|Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez
|Subject to homologation
|5
|25 April
|USA
|Circuit of the Americas
|Subject to contract
|6
|9 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|Provisional
|7
|16 May
|France
|Le Mans
|Provisional
|8
|30 May
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|Provisional
|9
|13 June
|Catalonia
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|Provisional
|10
|27 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|Provisional
|11
|11 July
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|Provisional
|12
|18 July
|Czechia
|CREDITAS Autodrom Brno
|Provisional
|13
|15 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|Provisional
|14
|29 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|Provisional
|15
|12 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|Provisional
|16
|19 September
|Aragon
|MotorLand Aragon
|Provisional
|17
|3 October
|Portugal
|Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|Provisional
|18
|17 October
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|Provisional
|19
|24 October
|Malaysia
|Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|Provisional
|20
|31 October
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|Provisional
|21
|14 November
|Australia
|Adelaide Street Circuit
|Subject to homologation
|22
|28 November
|Valencia
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Provisional