2026 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results
Full race results from the 2026 Valencia MotoGP season finale at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, round 22 of 22.
Marc Marquez delivers a fighting end to his legendary MotoGP career, bringing the Valencia crowd to their feet as he hunted down race leader Raul Fernandez in the closing laps of his 2026 season finale.
But Raul Fernandez hung on, staying just out of reach of Marquez to win the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era.
Nonetheless, a week after his record-equalling eighth MotoGP crown, Marquez got his wish of a 174th and final podium as he closed the chapter on a 19-year grand prix career in front of his adoring Spanish fans.
Marc Marquez leads his final race
Applauded by the MotoGP paddock packed as he left the garage, then an emotional grid ceremony, ten-time world champion Marc Marquez sent the crowd roaring by diving aggressively for the holeshot at Turn 1.
Riding in a special gold livery, the Ducati star held the lead until Fernandez outbraked him at the final corner on lap 2 of 27.
Marco Bezzecchi repeated the move on lap 5, but Marquez responded and kept the runner-up position - then mounted a late charge to close in on Fernandez.
Behind Marquez, Pedro Acosta - the rider set to be Marquez’s 2027 Ducati team-mate until Friday’s surprise retirement announcement - was also on the attack, snatching third place from Bezzecchi in the closing stages of his KTM career.
Title runner-up
Despite missing out on the podium, Bezzecchi, who began the grand prix one point ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin, won the battle for title runner-up, with Martin finishing his final Aprilia grand prix in fifth.
Constructors’ title
A week after winning its first MotoGP teams’ title, Aprilia secured the 2026 constructors’ crown in today’s finale.
Alex Marquez back at the track
After being hospitalised due to sickness, Alex Marquez returned to the track to watch Marc’s final race, the #93 pausing to embrace his brother as he rode down pit lane.
After missing out on a Gresini farewell race, Alex will hope to make his KTM debut at Tuesday’s test.
Marc’s final MotoGP team-mate, Pecco Bagnaia, was also on the sidelines as he awaits medical clearance for an Aprilia debut.
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|40m 46.9s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+2.200s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.418s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+3.660s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+7.555s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+10.309s
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+11.687s
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.274s
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+18.593s
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+20.308s
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+23.544s
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+24.271s
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+24.687s
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+24.776s
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+28.310s
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+33.048s
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+36.166s
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+42.980s
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+43.320s
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+58.364s
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|DNF
* Rookie
Warm-up:
Marc Marquez began his final day as a MotoGP rider with a special gold livery on his Ducati and on top of the timesheets during warm-up at Valencia.
The retiring ten-time world champion finished the session 0.172s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio in third.
Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia, ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta and team-mate Jorge Martin.
Alex Marquez out
Alex Marquez will miss his Gresini Ducati farewell after being taken to hospital with a severe bronchospasm.
The 27-lap season finale, which will also decide whether Bezzecchi or Martin finishes runner-up in the world championship, and Aprilia or Ducati win the constructors’ title, starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'30.214s
|6/6
|332k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.172s
|7/7
|329k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.347s
|7/7
|339k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.495s
|7/7
|337k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.577s
|7/7
|331k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.608s
|5/5
|329k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.783s
|6/7
|340k
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.916s
|6/7
|332k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.970s
|5/5
|332k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.991s
|5/7
|337k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.004s
|6/6
|332k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.013s
|6/7
|337k
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.049s
|7/7
|335k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.103s
|4/6
|329k
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.115s
|7/7
|339k
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.120s
|5/7
|332k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.429s
|5/6
|327k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.538s
|5/7
|329k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.651s
|5/7
|332k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.791s
|3/3
|326k
|21
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|No Time
|0/0
|0k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 27.844s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)
Marc Marquez retirement bombshell, Sprint drama
Just before Friday's FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.
Marquez will be seeking a farewell podium today after a double long-lap penalty denied him a Sprint rostrum on Saturday. The Spanish star was forced to leave the original grid after his bike caught fire due to a delayed start caused by a technical issue with the lights.
Aprilia vs Ducati for the constructors' crown
MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided.
Aprilia began the weekend nine points ahead of Ducati but, aided by Marc Marquez's Sprint penalty, have extended their advantage to 16 points ahead of today's decider.
Martin vs Bezzecchi for runner-up
There’s an even closer contest between Marco Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.
Neither can drop lower than third, but KTM’s Pedro Acosta takes a slim three-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.
MotoGP farewells
Aside from Marc Marquez, Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.
Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns
Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a Grand Prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.
However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.
850cc Test
The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.