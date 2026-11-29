Marc Marquez delivers a fighting end to his legendary MotoGP career, bringing the Valencia crowd to their feet as he hunted down race leader Raul Fernandez in the closing laps of his 2026 season finale.

But Raul Fernandez hung on, staying just out of reach of Marquez to win the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era.

Nonetheless, a week after his record-equalling eighth MotoGP crown, Marquez got his wish of a 174th and final podium as he closed the chapter on a 19-year grand prix career in front of his adoring Spanish fans.

Marc Marquez leads his final race

Applauded by the MotoGP paddock packed as he left the garage, then an emotional grid ceremony, ten-time world champion Marc Marquez sent the crowd roaring by diving aggressively for the holeshot at Turn 1.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Riding in a special gold livery, the Ducati star held the lead until Fernandez outbraked him at the final corner on lap 2 of 27.

Marco Bezzecchi repeated the move on lap 5, but Marquez responded and kept the runner-up position - then mounted a late charge to close in on Fernandez.

Behind Marquez, Pedro Acosta - the rider set to be Marquez’s 2027 Ducati team-mate until Friday’s surprise retirement announcement - was also on the attack, snatching third place from Bezzecchi in the closing stages of his KTM career.

Title runner-up

Despite missing out on the podium, Bezzecchi, who began the grand prix one point ahead of team-mate Jorge Martin, won the battle for title runner-up, with Martin finishing his final Aprilia grand prix in fifth.

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Acosta, Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Constructors’ title

A week after winning its first MotoGP teams’ title, Aprilia secured the 2026 constructors’ crown in today’s finale.

Alex Marquez back at the track

After being hospitalised due to sickness, Alex Marquez returned to the track to watch Marc’s final race, the #93 pausing to embrace his brother as he rode down pit lane.

After missing out on a Gresini farewell race, Alex will hope to make his KTM debut at Tuesday’s test.

Marc’s final MotoGP team-mate, Pecco Bagnaia, was also on the sidelines as he awaits medical clearance for an Aprilia debut.

2026 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 40m 46.9s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +2.200s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.418s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +3.660s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +7.555s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +10.309s 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +11.687s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.274s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +18.593s 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +20.308s 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +23.544s 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +24.271s 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +24.687s 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.776s 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +28.310s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +33.048s 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +36.166s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +42.980s 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +43.320s 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +58.364s Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF

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* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marc Marquez special Ducati livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez began his final day as a MotoGP rider with a special gold livery on his Ducati and on top of the timesheets during warm-up at Valencia.

The retiring ten-time world champion finished the session 0.172s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio in third.

Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia, ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta and team-mate Jorge Martin.

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Alex Marquez out

Alex Marquez will miss his Gresini Ducati farewell after being taken to hospital with a severe bronchospasm.

The 27-lap season finale, which will also decide whether Bezzecchi or Martin finishes runner-up in the world championship, and Aprilia or Ducati win the constructors’ title, starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'30.214s 6/6 332k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.172s 7/7 329k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.347s 7/7 339k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.495s 7/7 337k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.577s 7/7 331k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.608s 5/5 329k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.783s 6/7 340k 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.916s 6/7 332k 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.970s 5/5 332k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.991s 5/7 337k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.004s 6/6 332k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.013s 6/7 337k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.049s 7/7 335k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.103s 4/6 329k 15 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.115s 7/7 339k 16 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.120s 5/7 332k 17 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.429s 5/6 327k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.538s 5/7 329k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.651s 5/7 332k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.791s 3/3 326k 21 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) No Time 0/0 0k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 27.844s (2026)

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 27.844s (2026) Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)

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Marc Marquez retirement bombshell, Sprint drama

Just before Friday's FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.

Marquez will be seeking a farewell podium today after a double long-lap penalty denied him a Sprint rostrum on Saturday. The Spanish star was forced to leave the original grid after his bike caught fire due to a delayed start caused by a technical issue with the lights.

Aprilia vs Ducati for the constructors' crown

MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided.

Aprilia began the weekend nine points ahead of Ducati but, aided by Marc Marquez's Sprint penalty, have extended their advantage to 16 points ahead of today's decider.

Martin vs Bezzecchi for runner-up

There’s an even closer contest between Marco Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.

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Neither can drop lower than third, but KTM’s Pedro Acosta takes a slim three-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.

MotoGP farewells

Aside from Marc Marquez, Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.

Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a Grand Prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.

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However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.

850cc Test

The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.