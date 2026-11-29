It's not going to happen for Marquez, Fernandez leads by over a second still with one to go. Acosta safe in third, he has 0.6s to Bezzecchi.
Valencia MotoGP LIVE: Updates from Marc Marquez's final race
Live coverage of the 2026 Valencia MotoGP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the final race of Marc Marquez's career.
Live updates of the 2026 Valencia MotoGP race, the final race of the season and the last in the career of Marc Marquez. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Fernandez leads comfortably after early pass on Marquez
- Marquez makes the holeshot to lead final race
- Gonzalez wins 2026 Moto2 title as Guevara beaten late to third place
Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position for today's Valencia Grand Prix. The Italian has won the last four races in MotoGP, including Sprints, after he won yesterday afternoon. A win today would complete a second consecutive 'triple' - pole, Sprint win, grand prix win - and would seal second in the championship.
Jorge Martin comes into today trailing Bezzecchi by a single point but proved yesterday that with a good start he can contend for the podium. Typically this season Martin has been strongest on Sundays, so perhaps he can yet beat Bezzecchi and take the championship silver medal.
For Aprilia, any top-seven finish for any of its four riders today would be enough to seal the constructors' title for the first time.
All storylines today, though, are secondary to the retirement of Marc Marquez, which was announced on Friday morning. A victory today would be Marquez's eighth of the season, 81st in the premier class, and 107th in all classes, although Marquez hasn't finished a Sunday race at Valencia since 2019, when he was victorious. The title is already sealed, all that's left for Marquez to do is complete his final race.
Marquez is not the only rider saying a farewell today. Numerous riders have their final race for their respective current teams, and several others - Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, and Franco Morbidelli - will race today for the final time in MotoGP.
A few riders will also miss the race today. Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales were both ruled out before the start of the weekend, and Alex Marquez has withdrawn this morning after being taken to hospital.
Johann Zarco will have a long lap penalty to serve in the race after he crashed last week in Portugal and his bike took out Alex Marquez.
Better lap that time for Fernandez and the gap stays at 1.2s with two laps to go. Surely Fernandez is safe from there.
Three to go and the gap is 1.2s between the front two. Bezzecchi is trying to go with Acosta, but the victory is between Fernandez and Marquez.
Tough pass from Acosta but he makes it through on Bezzecchi, who has been fairly blunt this afternoon, at turn six with five to go.
Ahead, Marquez can smell a win - 1.5s the gap now.
Six laps to go and Fernandez's lead is back under 2s for the first time in a long time. Acosta is now all over the back of Bezzecchi.
Fernandez doing a great job of maintaining that 2.5s lead. Marquez making zero mistakes and Bezzecchi just can't get close enough to pass.
Acosta keeps dropping off the back of the pair in front and then closing in again, but is never bale to do much whenever he gets there.
Into the second half of the race now and Fernandez still with a 2.5s lead over Marquez. Bezzecchi just can't get close enough where it matters in order to make a pass.
Fernandez's gap has stabilised around 2s. Bezzecchi has dropped to 0.5s or so behind him. Acosta also dropping off the back. Unless there's a late charge coming from either Marquez or Bezzecchi, if he can clear the world champion, this looks done.
Actually, scratch Martin from that list, in the last half-lap he's dropped over a second behind Acosta.
Six laps down and Fernandez has a 1.7s lead over Marquez. Acosta and Martin queuing up behind Bezzecchi now as he fails to find a way past Marquez.
Bezzecchi is up to second as he passes Marquez at the final corner on lap five, but Marquez fires back at turn two.
This helps Fernandez, he's 1.4s clear of the field now.
Lecuona's gone down at turn two. He's back on.
Fernandez 1.2s clear at the end of lap four. Bezzecchi can't find a way past Marquez, and he still has Acosta applying pressure behind.
Ogura has been given a drop one position penalty for causing contact. Haven't yet seen the incident.
Marquez back to second on the second lap as Fernandez repeats the move he made on Bezzecchi.
Marquez responded on the straight, but Fernandez had the inside line at turn one.
Acosta was the fastest rider on that second lap and he's joined the front group.
Martin back to fifth at the end of lap one as Acosta moves through at turn 12.
Fernandez passes Bezzecchi at the final corner for second. Marquez leads by 0.5.
It's lights out for the final time in MotoGP this season and it's Marquez with the holeshot, big lunge at turn one and he gets ahead of Bezzecchi and Fernandez. Good start for Martin but he's fourth.
The warm-up lap is underway in Valencia for the final time in 2026.
Alex Rins has switched to the soft-compound rear now so only Miller set to start on the medium.
Quite a few of the riders, and Jorge Martinez "Aspar", going up to Marquez after the national anthem to say whatever they want to say.
Pre-race ceremony taking place at the front of the grid now. Just under 10 minutes until we're underway.
At the moment it's almost completely uniform in terms of tyre choice - everyone on hard-compound front tyre and soft-compound rear. Just Miller and Rins have the medium-compound rear.
As far as conditions go, it's bone dry as it has been all weekend and clear skies overhead. 16C air temperature and 19C track temperature, so a couple of degrees cooler than in the Sprint.
Here's your starting order for the final race of the season. Alex Marquez's absence means everyone who qualified behind him moves up one spot, perhaps most significantly Jorge Martin who moves up from fifth to fourth.
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|2
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|4
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP26
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|7
|Pol Espargaro
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP25
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|11
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP26
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|ESP
|Yamaha Test Team
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|21
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
Pretty much everyone out in pit lane for Marquez as he rides out for the sighting lap. He stopped to hug his brother, Alex, who was on pit wall.
Aside from Marquez, several other riders are saying a farewell of some kind today:
Fabio Quartararo - Yamaha to Honda
Fermin Aldeguer - Gresini to VR46
Fabio Di Giannantonio - VR46 to KTM
Jorge Martin - Aprilia to Yamaha
Ai Ogura - Trackhouse to Yamaha
Joan Mir - Honda to Gresini
Luca Marini - Honda to Tech3
Diogo Moreira - LCR to Honda
Alex Rins - Retiring from motorcycle racing
Franco Morbidelli - MotoGP to WorldSBK
Jack Miller - MotoGP to WorldSBK
Brad Binder - MotoGP to WorldSBK
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, and Maverick Vinales would all also be saying goodbye to their teams today, and Vinales to MotoGP, but none are racing