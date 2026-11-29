Live updates of the 2026 Valencia MotoGP race, the final race of the season and the last in the career of Marc Marquez. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Fernandez leads comfortably after early pass on Marquez

Marquez makes the holeshot to lead final race

Gonzalez wins 2026 Moto2 title as Guevara beaten late to third place

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position for today's Valencia Grand Prix. The Italian has won the last four races in MotoGP, including Sprints, after he won yesterday afternoon. A win today would complete a second consecutive 'triple' - pole, Sprint win, grand prix win - and would seal second in the championship.

Jorge Martin comes into today trailing Bezzecchi by a single point but proved yesterday that with a good start he can contend for the podium. Typically this season Martin has been strongest on Sundays, so perhaps he can yet beat Bezzecchi and take the championship silver medal.

For Aprilia, any top-seven finish for any of its four riders today would be enough to seal the constructors' title for the first time.

All storylines today, though, are secondary to the retirement of Marc Marquez, which was announced on Friday morning. A victory today would be Marquez's eighth of the season, 81st in the premier class, and 107th in all classes, although Marquez hasn't finished a Sunday race at Valencia since 2019, when he was victorious. The title is already sealed, all that's left for Marquez to do is complete his final race.

Marquez is not the only rider saying a farewell today. Numerous riders have their final race for their respective current teams, and several others - Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, and Franco Morbidelli - will race today for the final time in MotoGP.

A few riders will also miss the race today. Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales were both ruled out before the start of the weekend, and Alex Marquez has withdrawn this morning after being taken to hospital.

Johann Zarco will have a long lap penalty to serve in the race after he crashed last week in Portugal and his bike took out Alex Marquez.