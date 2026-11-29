Francesco Bagnaia has paid tribute to Marc Marquez in his farewell speech to Ducati.

Bagnaia and Marquez have shared the Ducati Lenovo Team garage for two seasons. In that time, Marquez has won 18 grands prix and two world titles, while Bagnaia has won one grand prix and three Sprints.

The end of the 2026 season was long set to be the end of Bagnaia’s time with Ducati, which started in 2019 with the Pramac team, before moving to the factory team in 2021 and going on to win 31 grands prix and two world titles.

It was not set to be the end of Marquez’s stint at the team, though, until he announced on Friday morning at the final race of the 2026 MotoGP season that Valencia would be his last grand prix.

Marc Marquez & Francesco Bagnaia. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Marquez’s retirement means both he and Bagnaia are leaving the Ducati Lenovo Team after this weekend, and Bagnaia took the chance to thank Marquez for their time together, however tough these last two years have been for the Italian, during his farewell speech to the team that helped propel him to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

“I wanted to thank Marc [Marquez],” said Francesco Bagnaia.

“On the Monday of the Mugello test [in 2024], I was told by Gigi [Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager], Davide [Tardozzi, Ducati Lenovo Team manager], and Mauro [Grassilli, Ducati Lenovo Team sporting director] that you would take Enea’s [Bastianini] place.

“I saw it as an opportunity. I think some riders might have been angry, and I tried to see it as a chance to grow.

“And you’ve been a reference from the start.

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“I tried to learn as much as possible from your approach and your way of working.

“I will always regret not having been at 100 per cent to fight with you, but I just want to say that it’s been a pleasure and an honour to share the box with you.

“You’ve been and you are one of the greatest in history; you know how much I admire Valentino [Rossi], but you’re a great inspiration. Thank you.”