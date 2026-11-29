Ducati Corse sporting director Mauro Grassilli insists the factory didn’t have the “slightest inkling” that Marc Marquez would retire until he informed the team ahead of the Valencia season finale.

Grassilli also admits the loss of the record-equalling eight-time MotoGP champion, who had signed a new two-year contract earlier this season, leaves the factory “stuck” in its search for a replacement.

"Let me clarify, if someone told me on Wednesday morning [Marc Marquez would retire], I wouldn't have believed it, in the sense that we found out from Marc on Thursday just before dinner… so it was unthinkable a few days ago,” Grassilli told Sky Italia.

Marquez then went public on Friday morning, telling fans “This will be my last MotoGP race” via a series of cards held up to the TV cameras just before FP1.

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The 33-year-old later said he made the retirement decision at Motegi in early October, largely due to the “fear” of further diplopia and arm injuries, but that brother Alex was the only person he told before arriving in Valencia.

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"I assure you that if we had even the slightest inkling, we wouldn't be [in this situation] right now, in the sense that we would have tried to figure out [a replacement] option,” Grassilli said.

“We don't have one because we didn't know.

“What I can tell you is that, in the last few races, I saw a truly exhausted Marc. And that worried me, because two years like this would have been a really long time for him, and that was my only worry, as Gigi obviously did too. 'Wow, Marc is tired, two years of racing like this would be difficult.'"

With the rest of the 2027 MotoGP grid already in place, Grassilli admitted: "We're stuck. We're analysing the various options. We waited for Domenicali [Ducati CEO] to arrive from Italy because, of course, it's essential to have his opinion, his strategy.”

Ducati expected to run Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in its factory MotoGP team for 2027. © Gold and Goose

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The most rumoured options are to promote either Fermin Aldeguer or WorldSBK champion Nicolo Bulega, both due to race for VR46 in 2027, alongside Ducati's new factory signing Pedro Acosta.

However, that would leave a ‘hole’ in VR46's planned rider line-up.

“We've started holding meetings; we've also spoken with the guys at VR, with Salucci, with Pablo Nieto, to get their opinions as well,” Grassilli said.

“No decisions have been made, no strategy has been started. Right now, we're evaluating the various options on the table, which aren't very many, to be honest."

Marquez’s departure could also have financial implications for Ducati, with some sponsors already expressing concern over the loss of the ten-time world champion.

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Marc Marquez special Ducati livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"We've already received a few emails of surprise and concern… I won't deny that this is happening,” Grassilli said.

“Marc is a key rider, he has been a key rider, and would have been a key rider in the future, even for some important sponsors.

“Right now, with his loss, a financial component is also missing. We're trying to understand the extent of it… also because many [partners] are waiting to understand what the [2027 line-up] will be."

Marc Marquez bowed out of MotoGP with a second-place finish in the Valencia finale.

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However, the Spaniard has not yet ruled out taking part in the first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era at Valencia on Tuesday.