Marc Marquez’s competitive career as a MotoGP rider may be over, but his time riding MotoGP bikes may not be, at least for a few more days.

Marquez’s decision to retire was announced incredibly late, ahead of the first practice of the final race weekend of the season, and Ducati was only informed the night before.

The timing means the Bologna manufacturer currently has no replacement for the eight-time MotoGP champion, who was due to continue with Ducati until the end of 2028 per a contract signed at the beginning of this year and announced in the summer.

With no rider yet determined to take the spot originally reserved for Marquez, it could yet be the Spaniard who climbs aboard one of the factory 850cc Desmosedici GPs in Tuesday’s post-season test, the first public test with the new bikes and Pirelli tyres.

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Acosta, Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“We’ll see,” Ducati Lenovo team manager Davide Tardozzi told TNT Sports after the race in Valencia whether Marquez might test the 850cc bike.

“For now I don’t want to talk about the future, I want to enjoy talking about today, then we’ll see.

“From tomorrow morning we’ll think about the future.”

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali was also asked after the race whether Marquez will test on Tuesday.

“I don't know,” he responded, as reported by GPOne. “It's not a given. There are several options on the table.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, post-race. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Obviously, we're dealing with a difficult situation, because we can't just take the world champion's bike and expect everything to be that easy to sort out. There are a lot of commitments and several things to consider.

“On the other hand, it's a situation we have to deal with, and we can do that with the peace of mind that comes from having achieved a great result.

“We'll see. We're working on it, we have a few options and we'll work out which way to go.”