The 2026 Valencia MotoGP enveloped numerous endings, and Fabio Quartararo’s partnership with Yamaha was one of those.

Quartararo and Yamaha won a title together, but they’ve also gone through four consecutive seasons without a win which have ultimately forced the Frenchman to find another path in MotoGP.

He’ll move to Honda from Tuesday, when the first public test for MotoGP’s new Pirelli tyres and 850cc bikes will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, where the final race of the season was held, in which eight-time and 2026 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez brought an end to his 18-year world championship career.

After the Valencia race, Quartararo was asked what his biggest lesson has been during his time with Yamaha.

Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, practice starts. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

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“It's hard to pick one because I've spent so much time here,” he responded.

“Rather than a lesson, there's a rider who showed me what matters most: Marc [Marquez].

“Even when things go wrong, when you're broken and think you can't get back up, you can always get back to the top.

“I think that's my biggest motivation and the message I always carry with me.

“Honestly, when I'm going through a tough time, I always watch a video of Marc that I also posted on my Instagram.

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Marc Marquez & Fabio Quartararo hug, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Marquez retirement press… © Gold & Goose

“It really fires me up and gives me back the confidence to come back.”

Marquez himself could yet take part in the Valencia test. He informed Ducati only on Thursday night that he would not be coming back in 2027, so it has not had chance to find a replacement, meaning it could be left to Marquez to pilot the factory Desmosedici not entrusted to Pedro Acosta on Tuesday.