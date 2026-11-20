Ducati’s Marc Marquez admits he is “worried about the risk” he faces during the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of a potential championship-winning day on Saturday.

The reigning world champion needs to outscore Jorge Martin by just two points in Saturday’s sprint to win an eighth MotoGP title at Portimao.

After Friday’s practice sessions, Marquez was sixth overall and not among the fastest in terms of race pace.

However, he said afterwards that he is not focusing on speed or results but simply about managing any risks.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I’m human…”

Asked about his first day on the bike at Portimao, Marquez told the official MotoGP website: “Good. I mean, solid day.

“But it’s true that I was a bit stiff, because it’s difficult - I’m human.

“I’m relaxed because tomorrow is the first chance but not the last chance [to win the title].

“But it’s true that I need to control the risk, and maybe in the morning I was checking the dangerous points too much.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Here in Portimao is a rollercoaster, and if you don’t flow well, you are struggling in nearly all of the track.

“In the afternoon I started to feel better, and I started to enjoy it. The first target, which was Q2, is done, and now we go to the second target.”

Asked if he expected his day to go this way, he replied: “No, but yes.

“I’m always positive, but I know we have two races in a row.

“We start a weekend; on Friday you can lose a lot, and what you can gain is nothing. Just, I was focused on my main target today, which was Q2. One less day of risk.”

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“Of course I’m a bit more nervous”

Marquez noted that he was taking more risk in slower corners and being careful through fast turns, as he weighs up how best to approach each session with so much on the line.

“Of course, I’m a bit more nervous, because the main worry is controlling the risk,” he said.

“In MotoGP, you never know, and I’m not worried about the speed, I’m not worried about the result.

“I’m worried about the risk and it’s there where I go out from the box, I warm the tyres well and try to take more risk in the slower corners and less risk in the faster corners.”

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