MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin was staring at a Qualifying 1 appearance as he headed out of the pits for his final run on Friday afternoon at Portimao.

Despite a welcome weekend off since Qatar to help his fractured wrist heal, the rollercoaster Portuguese track saw Martin struggle with both his physical condition and bike set-up.

“Honestly, a really difficult day. I started not so good, and then step by step I felt more and more confident with the bike,” Martin told MotoGP.com.

“For sure, this track is one of those that if you are not 100%, not only physically, but also with the bike, if you don't have the feeling, it's difficult to be fast.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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He added: “Since Qatar, I've been suffering a lot from my back. For sure, I overcompensate a lot there.

“I thought the hand would be a bit better, honestly, but I still feel some pain.

“But this is no excuse; today was more about feeling, about getting back to speed.”

A new tyre had propelled Martin to second behind dominant Aprilia team-mate and defending Portimao winner Marco Bezzecchi in morning practice.

However, Martin was pushed outside the crucial top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access when all riders fitted fresh soft rears in the afternoon time attacks.

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The Spaniard, who needs to concede no more than one point to Marc Marquez on Saturday to delay the Ducati rider’s title celebrations, said he was almost resigned to Qualifying 1.

However, Martin dug deep to snatch tenth place on his final run, just 0.408s behind leader Alex Marquez.

“For sure I saved it,” Martin said.

“At some point I thought, ‘Okay, today we are going to struggle to be in Q2, then let's try tomorrow’.

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“But I did that effort in the last stint, tried to be focused, and I achieved a good lap time.”

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

Although Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio toppled Bezzecchi on new tyres, the Italian had the fastest race pace.

“It seems like last sector I'm struggling a bit, but overall, I wasn't that far from Marco, who was the fastest during the day, so this is good,” Martin said.

Marc Marquez was sixth fastest.

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