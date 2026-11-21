Aprilia’s Jorge Martin admits the 2026 MotoGP title is still ‘in Marc Marquez’s hands’ despite the Ducati rider’s shock crash out of the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint.

The 33-year-old Spaniard was just a lap and a half away from becoming an eight-time MotoGP champion when he fell at Turn 7.

Marquez later admitted the fall was his own error, as he misjudged how wet that corner was when the rain intensified at that part of the sprint.

Martin finished fifth to reduce his championship points deficit to 55 and keep his slim hopes alive for at least another day.

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“I thought he was going to make it”

“Of course, two laps to go, I saw the rain, so that’s when I thought, ‘OK, everything can happen’,” Martin said.

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“And when I saw Marc crash, I just tried to stay on the bike, trying to not crash.

“Then there was a bit of fighting with other riders.

“But I was fully concentrated on my race.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“For sure, I thought he was going to make it today already, so it’s another opportunity tomorrow.

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“But everything is in his hands; I will try to do my best tomorrow.”

Martin came from seventh on the grid in the sprint and was running sixth when Marquez crashed, having struggled to overtake KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

“Yeah, it was a really tricky race,” he added.

“We already started with a bit of rain, but I was trying to be calm, trying be focused.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I was really close to Pedro and fighting with him, trying to go in front.

“But the last two, three laps were crazy. We even caught Alex and everything was a mess.

“Trying to overtake them for that podium was tough.

“The important thing is I feel a bit better than yesterday. In the race, I felt my pace was getting better and better with more laps. So, let’s try to continue improving for tomorrow.”

“The podium is an option”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin believes he has the potential to fight for a podium on Sunday.

If Martin wins tomorrow, Marquez only has to be inside the top nine to win the championship. If Martin is second, Marquez only has to be 14th.

“I think we are not that far,” Martin added.

“For sure, today I was in the pack of that podium. So, if I’m able to do a better start and be a bit more in front, maybe the podium is a realistic option.

“So, I will try to improve. I think we can do it. So, that’s a realistic target to go for in the race tomorrow.

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“And in case I’m in second position and something happens, then we will go to Valencia…”