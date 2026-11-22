Starting grid for Sunday's 2026 Portugal MotoGP race
The full starting grid for Sunday’s 2026 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race.
Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position for Sunday's Portimao MotoGP, but all eyes will be on Marc Marquez in second.
The Ducati star fumbled a Sprint chance to wrap up his tenth world title with a late crash from third, but still takes a dominant points advantage into the Grand Prix.
Marquez can secure a record-equalling eighth premier-class title before Valencia if he loses no more than 18 points to Jorge Martin. That means, even if Martin wins, Marquez only needs to finish ninth.
Martin has only qualified in seventh, while VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio complete the front row alongside Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez. Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez form row two.
Fermin Aldeguer and top Honda rider Johann Zarco join Martin on row three.
Further back, Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut from twelfth, with fellow injury stand-ins Jake Dixon and Pol Espargaro 17th and 18th, respectively.
Start time
Sunday's grand prix will start at 1pm but, unlike in previous years, MotoGP will be the final race of the day, with warm-up beginning at 9am.
Penalties
There are currently no penalties.
2026 Portimao MotoGP race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
Row 3: Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Johann Zarco
Row 4: Brad Binder, Diogo Moreira, Iker Lecuona
Row 5: Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Ai Ogura
Row 6: Augusto Fernandez, Jake Dixon, Pol Espargaro
Row 7: Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli
Row 8: Enea Bastianini