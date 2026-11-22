Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position for Sunday's Portimao MotoGP, but all eyes will be on Marc Marquez in second.

The Ducati star fumbled a Sprint chance to wrap up his tenth world title with a late crash from third, but still takes a dominant points advantage into the Grand Prix.

Marquez can secure a record-equalling eighth premier-class title before Valencia if he loses no more than 18 points to Jorge Martin. That means, even if Martin wins, Marquez only needs to finish ninth.

Martin has only qualified in seventh, while VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio complete the front row alongside Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez. Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez form row two.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fermin Aldeguer and top Honda rider Johann Zarco join Martin on row three.

Further back, Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut from twelfth, with fellow injury stand-ins Jake Dixon and Pol Espargaro 17th and 18th, respectively.

Start time

Sunday's grand prix will start at 1pm but, unlike in previous years, MotoGP will be the final race of the day, with warm-up beginning at 9am.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties.

2026 Portimao MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 2: Raul Fernandez, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 3: Jorge Martin, Fermin Aldeguer, Johann Zarco

Row 4: Brad Binder, Diogo Moreira, Iker Lecuona

Row 5: Jack Miller, Luca Marini, Ai Ogura

Row 6: Augusto Fernandez, Jake Dixon, Pol Espargaro

Row 7: Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

Row 8: Enea Bastianini

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