Diogo Moreira miraculously escaped significant injury when he was launched from his LCR Honda during qualifying at Portimao.

The rookie was leading Q1 when he drifted onto a damp kerb and was fired into a somersault.

Amazingly, Moreira had barely stopped sliding when he sprang to his feet and began running to find a lift back to the paddock.

“I would say it was the biggest one of this year,” acknowledged Moreira.

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“I was not thinking about the kerb; it was a bit wet, and also the white line.

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“But afterwards my mind was, ‘I need to get back for the second bike for Q2’.

“It was a big highside, but my body is okay now.

“I’m just sore, and for sure the pain will be worse tomorrow morning, but on the bike it's okay.”

Moreira returned to take eleventh on the grid in Qualifying 2, but his Sprint race was over after just two laps.

Diogo Moreira returns to the pits after qualifying highside, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“We had some problem on the bike in the Sprint, and it was a shame because I think with a bit of rain - these tricky conditions are my conditions to fight for something.

“But anyway, we have the main race tomorrow, and it will be important to finish tomorrow. The feeling is good. “

The technical problem is currently ‘under investigation’ by HRC and LCR.