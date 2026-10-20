David Alonso: LCR “perfect place” to start MotoGP career

David Alonso will slot into the ex-Diogo Moreira seat at LCR Honda for his rookie MotoGP season.

David Alonso sees LCR as the “perfect place” for his MotoGP debut
David Alonso sees LCR as the “perfect place” for his MotoGP debut

David Alonso says LCR is the “perfect place” to begin his MotoGP career after being officially confirmed at Lucio Cecchinello’s team for 2027.

The former Moto3 champion and two-time Moto2 race winner was announced as a Honda MotoGP signing in July, but his team was not specified.

That put Alonso in a head-to-head with reigning Moto2 champion and current LCR rookie Diogo Moreira for the remaining factory HRC seat alongside Fabio Quartararo.

Honda has now confirmed that Moreira will step up to the factory team, with Alonso taking the Brazilian’s place at LCR alongside Johann Zarco for the first season of 850cc/Pirelli competition.

David Alonso.
David Alonso.
© Gold and Goose

“I’m incredibly excited and can’t wait to make the step up to MotoGP with a team like Honda LCR,” Alonso said.

“They are a highly professional team with a wealth of experience, and I believe it’s the perfect place to start my MotoGP adaptation and learning process.

“It’s an important step, and I can’t wait to begin this new adventure. A dream come true, and this is only the beginning”.

Team principal Lucio Cecchinello added: “We are very proud to welcome David to Pro Honda LCR for the 2027 season.

David Alonso leads Brazilian Moto2 Grand Prix.
David Alonso leads Brazilian Moto2 Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

“He has already shown tremendous talent, speed, and determination, and we look forward to working and fighting together towards our shared goals.

“With a new era beginning in MotoGP, it is an exciting time to start this journey, and we are committed to building a successful future together.”

Alonso, currently fifth in this year’s Moto2 standings, will make his MotoGP debut at the post-season Valencia test in December.

Aspar Moto2 team-mate Dani Holgado will also join MotoGP next season, with Gresini Ducati.

Tags:

LCR Honda
MotoGP
2027
David Alonso: LCR “perfect place” to start MotoGP career
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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