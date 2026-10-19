Official: Honda picks Moreira as Fabio Quartararo's 2027 MotoGP team-mate, Alonso to LCR

Diogo Moreira has secured the factory Honda seat alongside Fabio Quartararo for 2027, with David Alonso joining LCR.

Honda decides MotoGP seats for Diogo Moreira and David Alonso.
Honda decides MotoGP seats for Diogo Moreira and David Alonso.
© Gold and Goose

Diogo Moreira has been selected to join Fabio Quartararo at the factory Honda team for the 2027 MotoGP season, HRC has officially confirmed.

The Brazilian, currently contesting his rookie premier-class campaign with LCR, has secured the factory seat ahead of rookie Honda signing David Alonso.

Quartararo and Moto2 race winner Alonso were both confirmed as future Honda riders in July, completing the manufacturer's four-rider line-up for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

However, while the Frenchman was named at the factory HRC team on a two-year deal, Alonso's destination for the start of his "multi-year" contract remained undecided.

Diogo Moreira.
Diogo Moreira.
© Gold and Goose

Moreira's improving rookie form, highlighted by Honda's first official podium of the season in the Motegi Sprint, looks to have secured his promotion.

The reigning Moto2 champion also impressed during the latest 850cc/Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring last month.

Moreira will be the first Brazilian to race for the factory Honda team since Alex Barros in 2004.

Alonso to LCR

HRC's decision means Alonso will take over Moreira's seat at LCR, alongside Johann Zarco next season.

The Colombian, currently fifth in the Moto2 standings, will make his premier-class debut at the post-season Valencia test in December.

David Alonso.
David Alonso.
© Gold and Goose

Current HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini are joining Gresini Ducati and Tech3 KTM, respectively, for 2027.

Tags:

Diogo Moreira
Fabio Quartararo
2027
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Johann Zarco
Official: Honda picks Moreira as Fabio Quartararo's 2027 MotoGP team-mate, Alonso to LCR
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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