Official: Honda picks Moreira as Fabio Quartararo's 2027 MotoGP team-mate, Alonso to LCR

Diogo Moreira has been selected to join Fabio Quartararo at the factory Honda team for the 2027 MotoGP season, HRC has officially confirmed.

The Brazilian, currently contesting his rookie premier-class campaign with LCR, has secured the factory seat ahead of rookie Honda signing David Alonso.

Quartararo and Moto2 race winner Alonso were both confirmed as future Honda riders in July, completing the manufacturer's four-rider line-up for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

However, while the Frenchman was named at the factory HRC team on a two-year deal, Alonso's destination for the start of his "multi-year" contract remained undecided.

Diogo Moreira. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Moreira's improving rookie form, highlighted by Honda's first official podium of the season in the Motegi Sprint, looks to have secured his promotion.

The reigning Moto2 champion also impressed during the latest 850cc/Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring last month.

Moreira will be the first Brazilian to race for the factory Honda team since Alex Barros in 2004.

Alonso to LCR

HRC's decision means Alonso will take over Moreira's seat at LCR, alongside Johann Zarco next season.

The Colombian, currently fifth in the Moto2 standings, will make his premier-class debut at the post-season Valencia test in December.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

David Alonso. © Gold and Goose

Current HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini are joining Gresini Ducati and Tech3 KTM, respectively, for 2027.