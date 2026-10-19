The 2027 MotoGP rookie whose “skillset” can “relate” to Casey Stoner

Senna Agius will step up to MotoGP in 2027 with a “skillset” he believes is relatable to that which took Casey Stoner to two premier class world titles.

14 years after his retirement, Stoner remains one of MotoGP’s most iconic past riders for his flamboyant riding style, a technique that was developed in the low-grip environment of Australian dirt track racing.

For Senna Agius, finding the same success as Stoner in the premier class remains a dream for now, but he believes his on-bike weaponry is at least comparable to what Stoner had.

“Casey [Stoner] was known for his personality on and off the bike, and his riding style was second to none,” Agius told MotoGP.com.

Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“His skill on a motorcycle and the way he rode, I relate it because my skillset comes from the same place at home, being dirt track.

“I just hope to win as many world championships as him and gain that respect.”

Agius was able to sample MotoGP machinery for the first time earlier this year at the post-race test in Austria.

“The thing was an animal,” he says of the test.

“The first lap, I was completely blown away about everything, about the physics of the bike, even about the gearbox, and I couldn’t believe the stopping power of the bike – you feel all the forces on the straight, being so fast, but then when you brake you also feel the same amount of force to stop!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show Acast Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

As for 2027, Agius wants to finish as the top rookie, and as the only Australian on the grid is aiming to give his country’s motorcycle racing fans someone to get behind.

“I want my country to be proud of me,” he said. “It’s important to me. I just want to do my best for my country.

“I want to be rookie of the year. I’ve got quite a lot of goals because I feel like I’m capable, 100 per cent.

“I want to look back and know that I gave everything in my first season and tried to start my life in MotoGP in the best way possible and adapt as soon as possible.

“Pressure is a privilege for this one and I’ll do my best.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT