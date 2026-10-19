MotoGP’s Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson nominated for prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards

Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson receive broadcast award nominations for their work on TNT Sports’ MotoGP coverage.

Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson shortlisted for broadcast sports awards
Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson shortlisted for broadcast sports awards
© Gold and Goose

TNT Sports’ Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson have been shortlisted for Sports Presenter and Pundit of the Year, respectively, at the Broadcast Sport Awards.

Football dominates the eight-strong shortlist for both categories, with Perry joining the likes of Gabby Logan and Gary Lineker in the Presenter of the Year category.

Former WorldSBK champion and MotoGP racer Hodgson is listed alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Ally McCoist and Wayne Rooney for Pundit of the Year.

Responding to the nomination, Hodgson posted on X: “It means the world to me just being nominated for an award like this. Motorcycle racing deserves more recognition in the UK so to be acknowledged in this way is a huge honour.”

Neil Hodgson, TNT Sports.
Neil Hodgson, TNT Sports.
© Gold and Goose

TNT Sport’s popular ghost cam feature, where fast laps by two MotoGP riders are overlaid to show where each gains and loses time, is nominated in the ‘Best Use Of Data In A Sports Broadcast’ category.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at the London Hilton on 5 November.

Sports Presenter of the Year

  • Ed Chamberlin (ITV Racing for ITV Sport)
  • Gabby Logan (FIFA World Cup, Six Nations, London Marathon, Match of the Day & European Athletics for BBC Sport)
  • Gary Lineker (The Rest Is Football for Netflix)
  • Hazel Irvine (Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for BBC Sport)
  • Laura Woods (ITV Football & TNT Football for ITV Sport & TNT Sports)
  • Mark Chapman (BBC Sport for BBC Sport)
  • Mark Pougatch (ITV Football & ITV Rugby for ITV Sport)
  • Suzi Perry (MotoGP for TNT Sports)

Pundit of the Year

  • Alan Shearer (FIFA World Cup for BBC)
  • Ally McCoist (Premier League, UEFA Champions League & The FA Cup for TNT Sports)
  • Emma Hayes (ITV Football for ITV)
  • Jamie Carragher (Sky Sports Premier League for Sky Sports)
  • Karen Carney (UEFA Champions, Europa & Conference League; Premier League & The FA Cup for TNT Sports)
  • Neil Hodgson (MotoGP for TNT Sports)
  • Sean Rose (Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games for Channel 4)
  • Wayne Rooney (FIFA World Cup for BBC)
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Neil Hodgson
MotoGP
MotoGP’s Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson nominated for prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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