Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss remainder of MotoGP season

Toprak Razgatlıoglu will miss the remainder of the 2026 MotoGP season and undergo surgery following the shoulder dislocation sustained in practice for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Although Razgatlioglu returned to action in the following qualifying session, and finished the Sprint race, he retired in the early stages of the grand prix, citing a lack of strength in his shoulder.

Medical checks after returning from Mandalika revealed that Razgatlioglu's injury was "worse than we first believed".

'Ruling him out of... the remaining rounds'

A Pramac Yamaha statement announced: 'In agreement with Toprak, surgery has been scheduled for Monday, October 26, in Milan. Following the procedure, the Turkish rider will focus on his rehabilitation, ruling him out of the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island and the remaining rounds of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.'

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is set to replace Razgatlioglu for the remaining five rounds.

"This wasn‘t an easy decision"

"I‘m extremely disappointed to miss the Australian Grand Prix," Razgatlioglu said of this weekend's event. "Phillip Island is one of my favourite circuits and a place where I‘ve enjoyed some very special moments during my Superbike career.

"I was excited about the opportunity to race here on the MotoGP bike, which makes this situation even harder to accept.

"After further medical assessments following the crash in Mandalika, it became clear that my shoulder injury is worse than we first believed.

"As a result, I will undergo surgery in the coming days to give myself the best chance of making a full recovery and returning at 100%.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"This wasn‘t an easy decision, but after consulting with the doctors and the people closest to me, we are convinced it is the right step for my future.

"I would also like to wish Jack [Miller] all the best for his home Grand Prix.

"Racing in front of your home crowd is always special, and with this being the final MotoGP event at Phillip Island, I hope he can enjoy a fantastic weekend and achieve a great result.

"I‘ll be cheering for him and the entire team from afar."

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Triple WorldSBK champion Razgatlioglu's best result of a tough rookie season on the underpowered V4 is eleventh place at Balaton Park.

If Razgatlioglu isn't fit for the Valencia post-season test on December 1st, his next chance to ride the new 850cc M1 with Pirelli tyres will be at Sepang in January.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"Until Toprak is ready to come back"

Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi confirmed Fernandez will replace Razgatlioglu "until Toprak is ready to come back".

"We are very sorry for Toprak, as we know how much he wanted to race at Phillip Island and continue his journey with the YZR-M1," Borsoi began.

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"He has been working hard to adapt to MotoGP, and it is disappointing that this injury will prevent him from continuing that process over the coming races.

"However, his health must come first, and we will support him throughout his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the bike when he is ready.

"At the same time, we welcome Augusto Fernandez, who will step in for Toprak at Phillip Island and until Toprak is ready to come back.

"As Yamaha‘s test rider, he knows the bike well, and we are pleased to have him joining the team for these events.

"We will work together to make the most of this opportunity while wishing Toprak a successful operation and a smooth recovery."

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