Diogo Moreira’s first words after securing "dream" factory Honda MotoGP seat

Diogo Moreira says it is a dream to join the factory team, pledges to help Honda return “to where they must be” in MotoGP.

Diogo Moreira talks "dream" factory Honda MotoGP move
Diogo Moreira talks "dream" factory Honda MotoGP move
© Gold and Goose

Diogo Moreira has pledged to help Honda “return to where they must be” in MotoGP after being announced as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 factory team-mate.

Moreira - currently spending his rookie season at LCR Honda, where he claimed Honda’s first rostrum of the season at Motegi - has been chosen over David Alonso.

The Colombian star, currently racing in Moto2, will now fill Moreira’s place alongside Johann Zarco at LCR for his debut MotoGP campaign.

“It is a fantastic feeling to arrive to the factory Honda HRC team in MotoGP, it is something that every rider dreams of when they are young," Moreira said.

Diogo Moreira, Fabio Quartararo.
Diogo Moreira, Fabio Quartararo.
© Gold and Goose

"I want to say thank you to everyone in Honda HRC for putting their faith in me and making the next step in this project."

As well as impressing on the present machine, Moreira was reported to have topped the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring Pirelli test, riding Honda’s 850cc prototype.

"So far in 2026 we have done a great job to adapt to the bike and the sensations for the future are already very positive from what we have seen," he added.

"Of course, I must also say thank you to everyone in LCR who have helped me in my adaptation to MotoGP - the whole team has been crucial in this development. 

"I am looking forward to next year and to helping Honda HRC return to where they must be.”

Diogo Moreira, Marc Marquez.
Diogo Moreira, Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

Moreira will be the first Brazilian to race for the factory Honda team since Alex Barros in 2004.

“The sign of a talented rider”

HRC general manager Yuzuru Ishikawa singled out Moreira’s ability to adapt quickly to different machinery as the sign of his talent.

“Moreira has always been able to adapt to new bikes quickly, everything from motocross to Moto3, Moto2 and now MotoGP,” he said.

“This is the sign of a talented rider and as HRC, we aim to keep supporting Diogo in the next step of his career and in the next step of our plan to return to fighting for the World Championship.

“We have a highly competitive rider line-up next season across Honda HRC Castrol and the LCR Team and I am sure that all of these riders will push each other not only to raise their level on track, but also to help HRC’s engineers create the best bike possible in this new era of racing.”

Moreira will make his HRC debut, alongside Quartararo, at December’s Valencia test.

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Diogo Moreira
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
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Diogo Moreira’s first words after securing
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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