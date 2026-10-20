LCR thanks Diogo Moreira, clearing way for HRC MotoGP move

Update: Diogo Moreira has now been confirmed as a factory HRC rider for 2027.

LCR Honda has announced that rookie Diogo Moreira will leave the team at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season.

The news effectively confirms that the Brazilian, who took Honda's only official rostrum of the season so far at the Motegi Sprint, will step up to the factory HRC team alongside Fabio Quartararo next year.

It also means 2027 rookie David Alonso will be placed at LCR, alongside Johann Zarco, for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

“Diogo is an incredibly talented and fast rider, and it has been a pleasure to see him take on the challenge of MotoGP," said LCR Honda team principal Lucio Cecchinello.

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"He has shown great determination, a strong desire to learn, and the speed to fight at the highest level.

"We have shared a special season together, both on and off the track, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment.

"We wish him all the best for the future”.

Confirmation of Moreira's move and Alonso's LCR seat are expected shortly.