Why Jorge Martin couldn't match his Aprilia MotoGP rivals at Mandalika

Jorge Martin believes missing previous MotoGP races on the Aprilia contributed to his Mandalika deficit, raising questions ahead of Phillip Island.

Jorge Martin explains why he was third-best Aprilia at Mandalika
Jorge Martin explains why he was third-best Aprilia at Mandalika
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin has explained where he lost time to Aprilia rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez during the factory's dominant Indonesian MotoGP weekend.

Although Aprilia swept the top four places in Sunday's Grand Prix, title leader Martin was only the third-best RS-GP rider, finishing 6.9 seconds behind winner Bezzecchi.

Combined with a tyre-pressure problem and a late mistake in the Sprint, Martin left Mandalika with the same two-point lead over Ducati's Marc Marquez he had held at the start of the weekend.

The Spaniard identified two fast corners where Bezzecchi and Fernandez could carry more speed without suffering the excessive wheelspin that hampered his own performance.

Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It seems like on the fast corners they were able to put more speed with less spin, and I was spinning like crazy,” Martin explained.

“There were two corners where I couldn't match the speed. I was trying to analyse how they were doing it, but I was losing one tenth in each.

“Then I was trying to recover in the rest of the track where I felt good.

“But those two corners, I was trying to match the speed, and then when I looked into the data, they did another step! And it was like this the whole weekend.

“For sure, I improved a lot during the weekend compared to the first day, but I think I missed more laps. Maybe last season the others already did the step, and this season I was trying to match them.”

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders.
Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders.
© Peter McLaren

Martin was playing catch-up after missing last year's Mandalika event through injury, meaning he had never previously ridden the RS-GP at the Indonesian circuit.

The Spaniard faces the same challenge at Phillip Island this weekend, and again at Portimao later in the season. 

Martin also has only a handful of 2025 testing laps at Sepang, was injured in last year's Qatar Grand Prix and retired early on his injury comeback at the Valencia finale.

“Sometimes I feel a bit that if I don't race the year before, I struggle to match their speed, but other times I don't suffer," he said.

"This one [Mandalika] was like this: I didn't take that extra from the Aprilia when the performance was super good.”

Marquez also missed the final rounds of last year, from Phillip Island onwards, due to injuries. 

However, he at least has some Ducati experience at all of the remaining circuits from 2024 or, in the case of Valencia, the 2023 winter test.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Aprilia
Why Jorge Martin couldn't match his Aprilia MotoGP rivals at Mandalika
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez vs Pecco Bagnaia: Jorge Martin’s intriguing title battle comparison
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati, Aprilia respond to "fast" 850cc MotoGP lap times
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia names tracks of ‘concern’ in Jorge Martin-Marc Marquez title battle
Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia: Jorge Martin "owed an apology" in "high drama" Indonesian GP
Aprilia celebrates top four sweep at the Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Aprilia needs to take drastic action to win 2026 MotoGP title
Crash MotoGP Podcast

Latest News

MotoGP News
Why Jorge Martin couldn't match his Aprilia rivals at Mandalika
48m ago
Jorge Martin, Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Defending winner “will cry a little” at last Phillip Island MotoGP
2h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner: Phillip Island MotoGP “brutal” but “so rewarding”
2h ago
Casey Stoner, Phillip Island.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Is MotoGP setting itself up for a conspiracy theory nightmare?
12h ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
The 2027 MotoGP rookie whose “skillset” can “relate” to Casey Stoner
16h ago
Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP’s Suzi Perry and Neil Hodgson nominated for prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards
17h ago
Davide Tardozzi, Suzi Perry, Sylvain Guintoli, Neil Hodgson, TNT Sports.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez impressed by "warrior" Jorge Martin’s Ducati MotoGP data
17h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Phillip Island 2024.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner reveals importance of Honda MotoGP title after Ducati “criticism”
18h ago
Casey Stoner, 2011 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ducati rider ruled out of Phillip Island MotoGP as WorldSBK rider steps up
20h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
KTM working “to get our strong point back” after holeshot ban
21h ago
Pedro Acosta, practice start.