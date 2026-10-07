MotoGP confirms new Sprint qualifying from 2027

MotoGP will have two qualifying sessions per weekend from the 2027 season - warm-up gone.

Two qualifying session per MotoGP weekend from next season.
Two qualifying session per MotoGP weekend from next season.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has confirmed it will introduce two qualifying sessions during a revised 2027 weekend format.

Since Saturday Sprint races were introduced in 2023, both grids have been set by a single Saturday morning qualifying.

That will now change with a short Sprint qualifying session introduced at the end of Friday afternoon, followed a shortened half-hour Practice.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix race will still feature a knockout Q1-Q2 format on Saturday morning.

MotoGP start, Assen.
MotoGP start, Assen.
© Gold and Goose

However, all riders will now take part in Q1 - rather than only those outside the top ten on Friday - with the leading twelve riders then progressing to the Q2 pole position shootout.

Warm-up dropped

The new qualifying session comes at the expense of MotoGP's ten-minute warm-up session, which has been dropped completely.

Instead, riders will be allowed multiple sighting laps during a ten-minute window ahead of the MotoGP race.

The change in weekend format will coincide with the new 850cc machines and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres.

Twelve points are awarded for victory in the half-distance Sprints, compared with 25 points for winning a Grand Prix.

Tags:

2027
MotoGP
Pirelli
MotoGP confirms new Sprint qualifying from 2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Why Nicolo Bulega could “smash everyone” at 2027 MotoGP opener
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
18 riders on track as Pirelli completes Red Bull Ring MotoGP test
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“New enigma” - Pol curious to see KTM 850 MotoGP lap times in Austria
Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaro.
MotoGP News
“Born with Pirelli tyres” - Marc Marquez backs Moto2 riders for MotoGP 2027
Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Test rider warns MotoGP’s current stars could struggle in 2027
Race start, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pol: “You cannot believe” how much MotoGP will change in 2027
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
First look: Trackhouse unveils Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery
1m ago
Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.
MotoGP News
Vote: Is Sprint qualifying a good move for MotoGP?
55m ago
Riders leave pitlane, Brazilian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP just overhauled its 2027 race weekend format: Everything you need to know
3h ago
Start, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP confirms new Sprint qualifying from 2027
3h ago
Start, Sprint race, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Toprak takes inspiration from WorldSBK glory, Pramac seeks MotoGP "turning point"
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2021 WorldSBK title at Mandalika.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
6h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez out to “reverse” bleak Mandalika MotoGP record
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner “fighting” to get Phillip Island back on MotoGP calendar after Adelaide switch
7h ago
Casey Stoner slides his Honda at Phillip Island.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin issues Aprilia message amid "very tight" Marc Marquez title battle
06/10/26
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s intimidation tactics helped Casey Stoner in fierce MotoGP battle
06/10/26
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner.