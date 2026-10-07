MotoGP has confirmed it will introduce two qualifying sessions during a revised 2027 weekend format.

Since Saturday Sprint races were introduced in 2023, both grids have been set by a single Saturday morning qualifying.

That will now change with a short Sprint qualifying session introduced at the end of Friday afternoon, followed a shortened half-hour Practice.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix race will still feature a knockout Q1-Q2 format on Saturday morning.

MotoGP start, Assen. © Gold and Goose

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However, all riders will now take part in Q1 - rather than only those outside the top ten on Friday - with the leading twelve riders then progressing to the Q2 pole position shootout.

Warm-up dropped

The new qualifying session comes at the expense of MotoGP's ten-minute warm-up session, which has been dropped completely.

Instead, riders will be allowed multiple sighting laps during a ten-minute window ahead of the MotoGP race.

The change in weekend format will coincide with the new 850cc machines and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres.

Twelve points are awarded for victory in the half-distance Sprints, compared with 25 points for winning a Grand Prix.

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