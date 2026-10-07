MotoGP just overhauled its 2027 race weekend format: Everything you need to know

MotoGP's new weekend format following the addition of Sprint qualifying and removal of warm-up.

This is how MotoGP race weekend's will look in 2027.
This is how MotoGP race weekend's will look in 2027.
© Gold and Goose

This is how MotoGP race weekends will look in 2027, following the introduction of a new Sprint qualifying session on Friday afternoon.

The extra session comes at the expense of some practice time on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, as well as the removal of warm-up.

The 45-minute Grand Prix race will now be the only MotoGP-class action on a Sunday.

2027 MotoGP race weekend format

FRIDAY:

FP1 – 45 minutes [Same as 2026]

FP2 – 30 minutes [Currently 1 hour, top 10 riders receive direct Q2 access]
Sprint Qualifying – 15 minutes [NEW]

SATURDAY:

FP3 - 20 minutes [Currently 30 minutes]
Grand Prix Q1 - 15 minutes - All riders [Currently riders outside top ten on Friday]
Grand Prix Q2 - 15 minutes - Top 12 from Q1 [Currently ten fastest on Friday, plus top 2 in Q1]

MotoGP Sprint – Grid from Sprint Qualifying [Currently same as the grand prix grid]

SUNDAY:

[10-minute MotoGP warm-up removed]

MotoGP Grand Prix - Grid from Grand Prix qualifying [Same]

Tags:

MotoGP
2027
MotoGP just overhauled its 2027 race weekend format: Everything you need to know
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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