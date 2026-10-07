Vote: Is Sprint qualifying a good move for MotoGP?

MotoGP’s weekend schedule will undergo its biggest shake-up since Sprints were introduced in 2023, with one qualifying session no longer determining the grid for both races.

Instead, a new 15-minute Sprint qualifying session will take place on Friday afternoon, following a 30-minute free practice.

Unlike the current hour-long Practice session, Friday’s FP2 results will have no bearing on either grid.

The Sprint grid will be decided entirely by Friday’s new 15-minute qualifying session, with all riders on track together.

Starting grid, 2026 Thai MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Grand Prix qualifying will then take place on Saturday morning, after an FP3 session, retaining the Q1-Q2 format but with a significant change.

All riders will start in Q1, rather than the fastest ten from Friday progressing directly to Q2. The top 12 from Q1 will then advance and fight for the leading Grand Prix grid positions.

Separating the grids reduces the exaggerated importance of the current Saturday qualifying session, where one mistake, technical problem or yellow-flag cancellation can result in a poor starting position for both races.

It should also mean more position changes at the start of a Grand Prix, since riders are unlikely to have the familiarity of lining up in exactly the same positions on both Saturday and Sunday.

But there are also downsides.

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Qualifying, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Riders reaching Q2 on Saturday will now face three high-stress qualifying shootouts each weekend: Friday’s Sprint qualifying, then Grand Prix Q1 and Q2.

Having the entire MotoGP field on track for both Friday’s Sprint qualifying and Saturday’s Q1 could also create traffic problems.

The current Q1-Q2 system limits the number of bikes chasing fast laps at the same time, giving riders more space.

Encountering slow riders on the racing line could become a big talking point in 2027, while more riders on track also means a greater chance of yellow flags.

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Aprilias, Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The loss of warm-up

Perhaps the most controversial change is the F1-style disappearance of the traditional warm-up session, which had already been erased for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.

Although cut to just ten minutes, warm-up gave MotoGP riders a final opportunity to try bike settings and tyres before the Grand Prix.

It also provided fans at the circuit with some Sunday morning MotoGP action.

From 2027, warm-up will be replaced by ten minutes for sighting laps ahead of the Grand Prix.

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The only timed MotoGP action on a Sunday will be the Grand Prix itself. But is a 45-minute race enough for fans making what is often a long and expensive journey to the circuit?

If a fan's favourite rider falls on the opening lap, they might not see them complete a single lap at speed that day.

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Total MotoGP track time per day:

Friday:

2026: Two sessions, total 1hr 45mins.

2027: Three sessions, total 1hr 30mins.

Saturday:

2026: Four sessions, total 1hr 20mins (approx., Q1+Q2)

2027: Four sessions, total 1hr 10mins.(approx.)*

*All riders in each Saturday session in 2027. Approx = Sprint race 20mins.

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Sunday:

2026: Two sessions, total 55mins (approx.)

2027: One session, total 45mins (approx.)

Approx. = Grand Prix 45mins.

Meanwhile, Friday becomes more attractive for fans in the sense of getting a 'real' qualifying session vs the current top ten battle alongside the most track action of any day.

However, like a Sprint win, a Sprint pole won't count in the record books.

Is the introduction of a Sprint qualifying session a good move for MotoGP? Choices Yes No Unsure

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What do you think? Is Sprint qualifying a good move for MotoGP? Vote in the poll and explain your choice in the comments below.