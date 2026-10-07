First look: Trackhouse unveils Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery

Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez will race with this Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery in Indonesia and Malaysia.

The special Trackhouse Gulf livery for Indonesian and Malaysian MotoGPs.
The special Trackhouse Gulf livery for Indonesian and Malaysian MotoGPs.

Trackhouse Aprilia has unveiled a Ford GT40-inspired Gulf livery for this weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The design marks Gulf’s 125th anniversary and will be raced by 2026 MotoGP winners Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez in Indonesia and again at Sepang in Malaysia.

It is Trackhouse’s first return to Gulf colours since Mugello, with the latest version drawing heavily on one of motorsport’s most recognisable liveries.

The Gulf-liveried Ford GT40s that won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1968 and 1969 were the 'primary inspiration', including for the classic-style racing numbers.

Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.
Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.

“Every time I see the Gulf livery updates on our Aprilia RS-GP 26 bikes, I feel a surge of excitement,” said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks.

“I have said before that growing up with stories of the epic duels that took place back in the ‘60s and 70s at Le Mans, when the GT40s and 917s cemented Gulf’s colours as perhaps the most recognisable in motorsport history, these designs are particularly evocative for me."

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International UK Limited, added: “It is incredibly exciting to see Gulf’s 125th anniversary come to life through our partnership with the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team.

Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.
Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.

“As a brand, we are proud of our history, so it felt right that our motorsport heritage should be the inspiration behind our latest livery, particularly in this milestone year.

“But as we celebrate where we’ve come from, it’s also important to look at where we’re going and what Gulf is aiming to achieve in the future.

“This truly special bike design brings these two perspectives together – I can’t wait to see it on track in Indonesia and Malaysia.”

Ogura and Fernandez are currently fifth and seventh in the world championship, but will have high hopes for this weekend in Mandalika, where Aprilia excelled last season, including a maiden Sprint podium for Fernandez.

Tags:

Ai Ogura
Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
MotoGP
First look: Trackhouse unveils Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Home hero Ai Ogura strong at Motegi, “but not on the MotoGP bike - yet”
Ai Ogura, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
18 riders on track as Pirelli completes Red Bull Ring MotoGP test
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin leads at the start of the Sprint, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I shouldn’t have listened’ - Ai Ogura reveals why MotoGP comeback was delayed
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura plays down expectations ahead of Austrian MotoGP comeback
Ai Ogura.

Latest News

MotoGP News
First look: Trackhouse unveils Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery
49s ago
Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.
MotoGP News
Vote: Is Sprint qualifying a good move for MotoGP?
55m ago
Riders leave pitlane, Brazilian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP just overhauled its 2027 race weekend format: Everything you need to know
3h ago
Start, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP confirms new Sprint qualifying from 2027
3h ago
Start, Sprint race, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Toprak takes inspiration from WorldSBK glory, Pramac seeks MotoGP "turning point"
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2021 WorldSBK title at Mandalika.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
6h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez out to “reverse” bleak Mandalika MotoGP record
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner “fighting” to get Phillip Island back on MotoGP calendar after Adelaide switch
7h ago
Casey Stoner slides his Honda at Phillip Island.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin issues Aprilia message amid "very tight" Marc Marquez title battle
06/10/26
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s intimidation tactics helped Casey Stoner in fierce MotoGP battle
06/10/26
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner.