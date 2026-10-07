First look: Trackhouse unveils Ford GT40-inspired Gulf MotoGP livery

Trackhouse Aprilia has unveiled a Ford GT40-inspired Gulf livery for this weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The design marks Gulf’s 125th anniversary and will be raced by 2026 MotoGP winners Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez in Indonesia and again at Sepang in Malaysia.

It is Trackhouse’s first return to Gulf colours since Mugello, with the latest version drawing heavily on one of motorsport’s most recognisable liveries.

The Gulf-liveried Ford GT40s that won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1968 and 1969 were the 'primary inspiration', including for the classic-style racing numbers.

Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.

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“Every time I see the Gulf livery updates on our Aprilia RS-GP 26 bikes, I feel a surge of excitement,” said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks.

“I have said before that growing up with stories of the epic duels that took place back in the ‘60s and 70s at Le Mans, when the GT40s and 917s cemented Gulf’s colours as perhaps the most recognisable in motorsport history, these designs are particularly evocative for me."

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International UK Limited, added: “It is incredibly exciting to see Gulf’s 125th anniversary come to life through our partnership with the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team.

Trackhouse will have this special Gulf GT40-inspired livery for Mandalika and Sepang.

“As a brand, we are proud of our history, so it felt right that our motorsport heritage should be the inspiration behind our latest livery, particularly in this milestone year.

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“But as we celebrate where we’ve come from, it’s also important to look at where we’re going and what Gulf is aiming to achieve in the future.

“This truly special bike design brings these two perspectives together – I can’t wait to see it on track in Indonesia and Malaysia.”

Ogura and Fernandez are currently fifth and seventh in the world championship, but will have high hopes for this weekend in Mandalika, where Aprilia excelled last season, including a maiden Sprint podium for Fernandez.