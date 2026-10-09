2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on top of Free Practice 1 for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Bezzecchi, last year’s pole and Sprint winner went into the closing stages with a confident advantage over team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin.
However, world championship rival Marc Marquez then split the RS-GPs on his penultimate lap.
Diogo Moreira, Ai Ogura and last year’s grand prix winner Fermin Aldeguer crashed during the session. HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro finished his first MotoGP practice of the year in 22nd.
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'30.132s
|11/20
|317k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.237s
|17/18
|317k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.266s
|21/21
|315k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.294s
|20/21
|318k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.402s
|8/20
|311k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.571s
|17/20
|312k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.631s
|19/20
|314k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.651s
|21/21
|311k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.658s
|7/14
|313k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.720s
|17/18
|315k
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.835s
|11/22
|309k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.958s
|18/20
|316k
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.995s
|8/24
|317k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.168s
|19/19
|316k
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.240s
|20/20
|307k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.404s
|20/20
|314k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.478s
|8/21
|309k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.580s
|17/18
|316k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.606s
|18/20
|312k
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.635s
|7/17
|316k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.747s
|6/10
|318k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.777s
|16/19
|311k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.
Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is now in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.
Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.
Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.
Aleix Espargaro returns
With Somkiat Chantra back in WorldSBK, and Takaaki Nakagami injured, fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro steps in for the first time this season as a replacement for Joan Mir at the factory Honda team.