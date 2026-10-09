2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of 22.

All of Friday's results from the Indonesian MotoGP.
All of Friday's results from the Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on top of Free Practice 1 for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Bezzecchi, last year’s pole and Sprint winner went into the closing stages with a confident advantage over team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin.

However, world championship rival Marc Marquez then split the RS-GPs on his penultimate lap.

Diogo Moreira, Ai Ogura and last year’s grand prix winner Fermin Aldeguer crashed during the session. HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro finished his first MotoGP practice of the year in 22nd.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'30.132s11/20317k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.237s17/18317k
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.266s21/21315k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.294s20/21318k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.402s8/20311k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.571s17/20312k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.631s19/20314k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.651s21/21311k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.658s7/14313k
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.720s17/18315k
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.835s11/22309k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.958s18/20316k
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.995s8/24317k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.168s19/19316k
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.240s20/20307k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.404s20/20314k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.478s8/21309k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.580s17/18316k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.606s18/20312k
20Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.635s7/17316k
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.747s6/10318k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.777s16/19311k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is now in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.

Aleix Espargaro returns

With Somkiat Chantra back in WorldSBK, and Takaaki Nakagami injured, fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro steps in for the first time this season as a replacement for Joan Mir at the factory Honda team.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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