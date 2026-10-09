2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on top of Free Practice 1 for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Bezzecchi, last year’s pole and Sprint winner went into the closing stages with a confident advantage over team-mate and title leader Jorge Martin.

However, world championship rival Marc Marquez then split the RS-GPs on his penultimate lap.

Diogo Moreira, Ai Ogura and last year’s grand prix winner Fermin Aldeguer crashed during the session. HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro finished his first MotoGP practice of the year in 22nd.

2026 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'30.132s 11/20 317k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.237s 17/18 317k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.266s 21/21 315k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.294s 20/21 318k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.402s 8/20 311k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.571s 17/20 312k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.631s 19/20 314k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.651s 21/21 311k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.658s 7/14 313k 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.720s 17/18 315k 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.835s 11/22 309k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.958s 18/20 316k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.995s 8/24 317k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.168s 19/19 316k 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.240s 20/20 307k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.404s 20/20 314k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.478s 8/21 309k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.580s 17/18 316k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.606s 18/20 312k 20 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.635s 7/17 316k 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.747s 6/10 318k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.777s 16/19 311k

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* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)

Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is now in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

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Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.

Aleix Espargaro returns

With Somkiat Chantra back in WorldSBK, and Takaaki Nakagami injured, fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro steps in for the first time this season as a replacement for Joan Mir at the factory Honda team.