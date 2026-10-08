Luca Marini reacts to “interesting” but “stressful” new MotoGP Sprint qualifying format

Luca Marini has welcomed MotoGP’s new Sprint qualifying format for 2027, despite admitting it will make race weekends “more stressful” for riders.

The revised schedule, officially confirmed ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix, will introduce a separate 15-minute Sprint qualifying session at the end of Friday.

It follows a shortened, retitled 30-minute FP2, while Saturday’s FP3 will also be reduced from 30 to 20 minutes.

All riders will then take part in Grand Prix Q1, rather than the current system of the Friday top ten going directly to Q2, with the fastest 12 progressing to the pole-position shootout.

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Marini said separate qualifying sessions for the Sprint and Grand Prix had been “something we are asking for since the sprint arrived” in 2023.

“It’s a proposal coming from the teams for make the show even better, to try to gain more popularity, and I think it can it can be a positive change,” began the HRC rider.

“Coming back to calling practice FP1, FP2, FP3 is something that I think is easier for everybody to understand. And having two qualifying is something that we are asking for since the sprint arrived, so it's pretty interesting.

“Let's see, next year there will be a lot of changes, of course. I feel we are doing everything in the correct way for make MotoGP grow. I hope that also all the fans will enjoy it and will understand that this motorsport is the best in the world.”

The new format will arrive alongside MotoGP’s switch to 850cc machinery and Pirelli tyres in 2027.

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Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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One potential concern is that the entire grid will now be on track together for both Sprint qualifying and Grand Prix Q1, both short 15-minute sessions.

Marini admitted the FIM Stewards could face “more work” dealing with slow-moving traffic and yellow flag cancellations.

“All the riders inside 15 minutes is not so easy to manage. For sure, they will have more work to do on penalties, because this is something that can happen.

“But it's our job to make it work well and to do the best qualifying possible.”

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The Italian also highlighted the additional pressure on riders, who will now face Sprint qualifying followed by Grand Prix Q1 and, for the fastest 12, Q2 every weekend.

At present, the top ten from Friday afternoon progress directly to Q2, avoiding Q1 entirely.

“I know it will be a little bit more difficult for us as riders, because it will be even more stressful, because we will have more time attacks and more pushing laps, instead of just free time,” he said.

“But I think we can accept it, because, as I said, we want to improve this sport.”

Marini also believes MotoGP’s reliance on aerodynamics means many riders will still seek clear track rather than looking for a tow.

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“One thing is that with the aero, with the wings, following other bikes is not always the best solution,” he explained. “I know next year aerodynamics will be a little bit less, but I think that still it will be the key to make the bike fast.

“So you will always see fast riders trying to go alone, because at the end the bike works well if you have clean air.”

Luca Marini leads current Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini. © Gold and Goose

“A pity” to lose warm-up

Sunday’s ten-minute MotoGP warm-up will also disappear in 2027, replaced by a ten-minute pre-race pit-lane window allowing multiple sighting laps.

Marini believes that could particularly affect riders changing teams or manufacturers, with less opportunity to make final adjustments on Sunday morning.

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“It's a little bit difficult at the moment to understand how it will be, because at the end there will be a big change in the rules, and in the tyres especially," said Marini, who is switching to Tech3 KTM next season.

"For riders that also change manufacturers, everything will be new, and I think this can disadvantage a little bit for all the guys that are changing crew or manufacturer or something like this.

“But we are MotoGP riders, we are trained for this, and we will do our best anyway.

“About warm-up, it's a pity.

"I think it's something really useful for us as riders, because if you crash in the sprint or do some do some changes in the bike, it's always nice to have that 10 minutes in the warm-up.

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“Also, I think it's something good for the fans coming to the grandstands at 7:00am in the morning, like in Jerez or some other track like this, to see some action on the track.

“I just want to understand this 10 minutes [of pre-race sighting laps], I suppose we need to do it with the second bike, because if not, how can we manage the fuel?

“Fortunately, we have two bikes, so maybe you do these 10 minutes, pit with one bike and then you take the other one for the grid. This we need to manage, but obviously the teams already thought about this topic... I hope!”