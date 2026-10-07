Toprak takes inspiration from WorldSBK glory, Pramac seeks MotoGP "turning point"

Toprak Razgatlioglu returns to Mandalika with special memories as Pramac Yamaha hopes Indonesia can provide a much-needed MotoGP “turning point”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu takes inspiration from WorldSBK glory for Mandalika MotoGP return
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes inspiration from WorldSBK glory for Mandalika MotoGP return
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu is taking inspiration from his maiden 2021 WorldSBK title as he returns to Mandalika.

The Turkish star clinched the first of his three WorldSBK crowns in the 2021 season finale, while racing for Yamaha.

Razgatlioglu then won all three Indonesian races the following season, before adding another victory and two runner-up finishes in 2023.

Mandalika subsequently dropped off the WorldSBK calendar, meaning Razgatlioglu’s 2026 return comes amid a tough rookie MotoGP season at Pramac Yamaha.

Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
© Gold and Goose

“I have very nice memories from Mandalika, especially from 2021 when I won my first World Superbike title with Yamaha,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said.

“Now we are coming back to Mandalika again, but this time with a MotoGP bike.

“I really like this track, although riding it with a MotoGP bike will be a different experience and requires a different riding style.

“We will see how it goes, but I will give my best. I'm really happy to be coming back to Mandalika.”

Team-mate Jack Miller has taken part in all four Mandalika MotoGP events, with a best finish of fourth for Ducati in the soaking wet inaugural 2022 race.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I'm looking forward to heading to Mandalika. It's a track I really like, and I also enjoy the warmer conditions there,” he said. “I'm looking forward to getting back to Indonesia and racing in front of the Indonesian fans.”

Pramac heads into the weekend having failed to score a point in either of the past two rounds.

“We are coming from several races where we have not been able to bring home the results that I believe Yamaha, the team and the riders deserve after all the work everyone has put in,” said team director Gino Borsoi.

“For different reasons, we have not been as competitive as we were around the middle of the season, so there is a strong desire to get back to that level.

“I hope Indonesia can be a turning point for us and allow us to fight again for the positions where we know we should be. There is a great motivation within the team to show that we are capable of achieving better results, and the same is true for the riders.

“As a team and together with Yamaha, we need to work even better over these final races of the season and demonstrate that the work we have put into this project is taking us in the right direction.”

Tags:

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
MotoGP
Toprak takes inspiration from WorldSBK glory, Pramac seeks MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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