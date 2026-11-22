Fermin Aldeguer leads a wet morning warm-up for the 2026 Portimao MotoGP.

Although the sun was shining, the short ten-minute session wasn’t long enough for the track to dry.

Some riders chose to skip the session completely, with Marc Marquez -

whose late Sprint accident kept the title fight alive for at least another day - completing two installation laps to check his GP26.

Aprilia pole qualifier and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi did set a lap time, but was over four seconds behind Aldeguer.

Team-mate Jorge Martin, who needs to outscore Marquez by 18 points this afternoon to stay in world championship contention for the final round at Valencia, completed three laps.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Michelin expects riders to move up from the soft rear slick tyre in the Sprint to the medium for the grand prix, as was used by all riders last season.

Warm-up took place at the earlier-than-usual time of 9am in order to fit the Moto3 and Moto2 races in before MotoGP at 1pm.

2026 MotoGP Portugal - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'51.898s 5/5 326k 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +0.329s 4/5 317k 3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.852s 6/6 320k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.027s 2/3 326k 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.154s 5/5 324k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.322s 5/5 328k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.151s 4/5 325k 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.517s 2/2 324k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +4.472s 3/3 325k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +4.664s 3/4 324k 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +5.414s 2/3 327k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +8.207s 2/2 301k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +19.596s 2/2 311k Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) No Time 0/0 0k Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) No Time 0/0 0k Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) No Time 0/0 0k Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) No Time 0/0 0k Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) No Time 0/0 0k Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) No Time 0/0 0k Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) No Time 0/0 0k Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) No Time 0/0 0k Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) No Time 0/0 0k

* Rookie

Official Portimao MotoGP Records:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 37.201s (2026)

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 37.201s (2026) Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 38.237s (2025)

Marc Marquez title chance

MotoGP title chase after Portimao Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

After crashing out in Saturday's Sprint, Marc Marquez will get another chance to wrap up the 2026 title in today's Grand Prix.

Marquez can secure a record-equalling eighth premier-class title before Valencia if he loses no more than 18 points to closest rival Jorge Martin.

Therefore, even if Martin wins, Marquez only needs to finish ninth.

Even if pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi completes a career-first Sprint and Grand Prix double today, a single point for Marquez is enough to rule the Italian out of the title.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Bez is now only seven points behind Martin for runner-up.

Aprilia wins 2026 MotoGP teams' title. © Aprilia Racing

Aprilia was crowned as the teams’ champions on Saturday, but is still three points behind Ducati in the constructors' battle.

Maverick Vinales out

Maverick Vinales pulled out of the Portimao MotoGP after opening practice due to ongoing pain in his left shoulder.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who replaced Vinales at four rounds earlier this season, has taken over at Tech3 for the remainder of the weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lecuona replaces Bagnaia, Dixon stays at HRC

After stand-in rides for Gresini, WorldSBK runner-up Iker Lecuona makes his factory Ducati debut this weekend in place of the injured Pecco Bagnaia.

Fellow WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon, who scored his first MotoGP points in the depleted Qatar Grand Prix, stays at HRC for a second event in place of Joan Mir.

Mir is continuing to undergo treatment for the fatigue-based vision problems that caused him to retire with dizziness during his return at Sepang.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

Yamaha back on track

After missing Qatar due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, the two Yamaha teams are back in action at Portimao.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Toprak Razgatlioglu is now confirmed as missing the remainder of the season, as he recovers from shoulder surgery, plus the Valencia test. Razgatlioglu's place at Pramac is being taken by test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Yamaha's punishment for failing to attend the Middle Eastern round is still to be announced.