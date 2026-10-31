Alex Marquez snatches Sepang MotoGP pole

Alex Marquez outshone his older brother Marc to snatch a rare pole position for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

The Gresini rider, a former Sprint and Grand Prix winner at Sepang, toppled the World Championship leader by 0.070s on his penultimate lap.

Marc, on course to significantly extend his title lead this weekend after rival Jorge Martin withdrew on Saturday morning, towed future factory Ducati team-mate Pedro Acosta to third place for KTM.

That left the remaining Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi on row two, completed by VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli will form row three.

Bagnaia frustration

Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Bagnaia, on pole a year ago, smashed his screen in frustration after running wide at Turn 1 in Qualifying 2.

The Italian will start from tenth, two places behind Zarco.

The Sepang Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

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