Alex Marquez gets the better of brother Marc to claim a rare pole position for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Pedro Acosta completes the front row for KTM with the surviving Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi in fourth and fifth.

Jorge Martin out

Marc Marquez's injured title rival Jorge Martin, attempting to compete with a broken wrist, officially withdrew after Saturday morning's final practice.

"Jorge Martin will withdraw from the remainder of the Malaysian GP to continue his recovery from injury," read an Aprilia statement.

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'56.493s 5/6 340k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.070s 5/6 340k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.084s 5/6 340k 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.124s 5/6 339k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.175s 5/7 336k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.349s 5/7 335k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.477s 5/6 342k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.523s 2/4 334k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.775s 6/7 336k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.794s 2/4 339k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.850s 5/7 341k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.244s 6/7 336k Qualifying 1: 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'57.623s 6/7 334k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'57.733s 4/5 338k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'58.127s 6/6 338k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'58.148s 5/6 331k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'58.155s 5/6 332k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'58.219s 6/7 334k 19 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'58.456s 5/7 334k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'58.855s 5/6 331k Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) No Time - -

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* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024) Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)

Final Practice:

Enea Bastianini, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini surprises by leading final practice for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

However, like Alex Marquez in second, the Tech3 KTM rider did his best time during a dummy qualifying run with new soft tyres at the end of the session.

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Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura in third and fourth led an Aprilia fightback to be fastest on used tyres.

Friday pace setter and world championship leader Marc Marquez was just 13th.

Jorge Martin out?

Injured title rival Jorge Martin, who sat out most of Friday afternoon practice to rest his fractured wrist, returned for FP2 but walked out of the Aprilia pits before the end of the session.

It remains to be seen if Martin will return for Qualifying 1, which will now begin...

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'58.516s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.288s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.413s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.457s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.493s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.519s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.551s 8 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.581s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.624s 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.637s 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.685s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.755s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.805s 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.027s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.169s 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.234s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.259s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.414s 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.507s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.643s 21 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.843s

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* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024) Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez starts Saturday at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory at last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

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That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved any further loss of points when the race was cancelled.

After testing his wrist in FP1, Martin has been passed fit to race at Sepang. However, Martin then pulled out of afternoon practice after just a few laps to rest his wrist ahead of Saturday.

Raul Fernandez has withdrawn due to his recent finger fracture.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heads into today's Sprint 50 points from the top, and could be Aprilia's best chance against the Ducatis, which have a formidable Sepang record.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip… © Peter McLaren

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Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.

Injuries and replacements

Luca Marini and Joan Mir return to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missing Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.

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