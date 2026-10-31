2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 22.

All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Sepang.
All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez gets the better of brother Marc to claim a rare pole position for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Pedro Acosta completes the front row for KTM with the surviving Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi in fourth and fifth.

Jorge Martin out

Marc Marquez's injured title rival Jorge Martin, attempting to compete with a broken wrist, officially withdrew after Saturday morning's final practice.

"Jorge Martin will withdraw from the remainder of the Malaysian GP to continue his recovery from injury," read an Aprilia statement.

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'56.493s5/6340k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.070s5/6340k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.084s5/6340k
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.124s5/6339k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.175s5/7336k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.349s5/7335k
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.477s5/6342k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.523s2/4334k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.775s6/7336k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.794s2/4339k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.850s5/7341k
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.244s6/7336k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'57.623s6/7334k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'57.733s4/5338k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'58.127s6/6338k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'58.148s5/6331k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'58.155s5/6332k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'58.219s6/7334k
19Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'58.456s5/7334k
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1'58.855s5/6331k
 Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)No Time--

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)

Final Practice:

Enea Bastianini, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini surprises by leading final practice for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

However, like Alex Marquez in second, the Tech3 KTM rider did his best time during a dummy qualifying run with new soft tyres at the end of the session.

Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura in third and fourth led an Aprilia fightback to be fastest on used tyres.

Friday pace setter and world championship leader Marc Marquez was just 13th.

Jorge Martin out?

Injured title rival Jorge Martin, who sat out most of Friday afternoon practice to rest his fractured wrist, returned for FP2 but walked out of the Aprilia pits before the end of the session.

It remains to be seen if Martin will return for Qualifying 1, which will now begin...

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'58.516s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.288s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.413s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.457s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.493s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.519s
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.551s
8Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.581s
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.624s
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.637s
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.685s
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.755s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.805s
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.027s
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.169s
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.234s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.259s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.414s
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.507s
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.643s
21Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.843s

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez starts Saturday at Sepang holding the world championship lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship lead and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory at last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was saved any further loss of points when the race was cancelled.

After testing his wrist in FP1, Martin has been passed fit to race at Sepang. However, Martin then pulled out of afternoon practice after just a few laps to rest his wrist ahead of Saturday. 

Raul Fernandez has withdrawn due to his recent finger fracture.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi heads into today's Sprint 50 points from the top, and could be Aprilia's best chance against the Ducatis, which have a formidable Sepang record.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.

Injuries and replacements

Luca Marini and Joan Mir return to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missing Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Alex Marquez
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Joan Mir
MotoGP
Sepang International Circuit
2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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