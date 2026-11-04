Marc Marquez vows no change in “strategy” despite Qatar MotoGP title chance

Marc Marquez says he will maintain his same “strategy” at the Qatar MotoGP despite having a chance to win the title there.

Marc Marquez has his first mathematical title chance at the Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez has his first mathematical title chance at the Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez’s seventh win of the season at Sepang last week means he goes to Qatar this weekend with a title chance, but that won’t change his approach, he says.

Marquez has largely been in some form of ‘management mode’ throughout 2026; only in Malaysia did he decide to push at his maximum effort from FP1.

Despite that, he has a 44-point championship lead.

At round 20, Marquez’s focus is back on Sunday and maximising his points haul in the main race, when with the right results he could win his eighth MotoGP title.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Qatar is a great track, but not one of my favorites, and in the past, in some years, I've really struggled a lot here,” said Marc Marquez.

“Last year, on the other hand, we were really fast and competitive. 

“In Malaysia, we managed the weekend in the best way possible; especially on Saturday, it was easy to make mistakes. 

“The strategy won't change here: we work day-by-day and aim to give our absolute best in Sunday's race.”

Bagnaia: Qatar “very tough” at the end of the season

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

While Marquez is closing in on his second title with Ducati, Francesco Bagnaia is entering his final three races with the Ducati Lenovo Team before moving to Aprilia for 2027.

The Italian has been victorious at Qatar before, back in 2024, and the high-grip surface there could be to his advantage, but he also goes there in dire form, having not been in the top-six since Germany.

“Qatar is another really nice track, but very tough in this final stretch of the season,” said Bagnaia.

“A circuit that has always brought out the best in the Desmosedici GP and where I have always been very competitive. 

“We continue to work hard to get closer to the front group.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez vows no change in “strategy” despite Qatar MotoGP title chance
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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