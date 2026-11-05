Marc Marquez admits Qatar MotoGP concerns: “I’d like to be in another place”

Marc Marquez could be crowned MotoGP world champion for the eighth time in Qatar on Sunday but admits he'd “like to be in another place”.

The factory Ducati star was responding to a question about whether he was worried about being in Qatar this weekend.

The risk of hostilities flaring up again in the Middle East has prompted Yamaha to pull out of the event due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

However, MotoGP's other four manufacturers and nine teams have all arrived as planned at the Lusail International Circuit.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I mean, I would like to be in another place, but for that reason I arrived on the latest flight possible, and I will leave on the earliest flight possible,” Marc Marquez said.

“But we are here, ready to race and fully concentrated.”

Marquez needs to outscore closest title rival Jorge Martin by 30 points over this weekend, while also gaining enough ground on Marco Bezzecchi, to clinch his tenth world championship on Sunday night.

Otherwise, the battle will continue to Portimao and potentially the Valencia finale.

“[The title is] closer, but still far,” Marquez said.

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“Only three races to go, but a lot of moments to go, and in the end our mentality, as we showed in Malaysia, is the same.

"Try to attack, try to do our 100%, and then understand during the weekend where we are.”

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP. © Peter McLaren

Marquez won both Qatar races from pole position last season, his first victories at the circuit since 2014.

“It’s a race track where last year I felt very good. We will see. We will try to understand this year what we can do," he said.

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“Try to start from FP1, try to find the rhythm, the pace, and from that point start to build our weekend.

“The most important is to finish both races.”

Martin, who fractured his right wrist less than two weeks ago at Phillip Island and was unable to progress beyond practice at Sepang last weekend, will need to pass a Friday medical check before being cleared to return.

Marc's brother Alex will miss this weekend due to recent shoulder surgery. He will be replaced at Gresini by Iker Lecuona.