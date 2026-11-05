MotoGP teams reportedly receive emergency alert advice for Qatar

MotoGP teams have reportedly been given emergency guidelines for this weekend's Qatar round.

MotoGP teams reportedly receive ‘alert’ instructions for Qatar
MotoGP teams reportedly receive ‘alert’ instructions for Qatar
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP teams have reportedly been issued with emergency shelter locations and safety protocols for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

According to MotoGP reporter Mat Oxley, the advice is included in a document titled 'Internal Shelter Locations'.

The document includes slides depicting 'areas within the Paddock which provide shelter' and later addresses what to do if a national emergency alert is given.

The seven-step guidelines include ‘move to cover right away’, avoid lifts and head to each team's agreed ‘solid building’ if at the track. Team members are also told not to ‘touch or photograph any debris’:

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Yamaha is not attending this weekend's event due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’ for the Middle East, reducing the MotoGP grid from 22 to 18 riders.

Marc Marquez has his first chance to win the 2026 crown this weekend, but admits he'd "like to be in another place".

Tags:

Qatar
Losail International Circuit

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