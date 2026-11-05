MotoGP teams reportedly receive emergency alert advice for Qatar

MotoGP teams have reportedly been issued with emergency shelter locations and safety protocols for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

According to MotoGP reporter Mat Oxley, the advice is included in a document titled 'Internal Shelter Locations'.

The document includes slides depicting 'areas within the Paddock which provide shelter' and later addresses what to do if a national emergency alert is given.

The seven-step guidelines include ‘move to cover right away’, avoid lifts and head to each team's agreed ‘solid building’ if at the track. Team members are also told not to ‘touch or photograph any debris’:

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Yamaha is not attending this weekend's event due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’ for the Middle East, reducing the MotoGP grid from 22 to 18 riders.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez has his first chance to win the 2026 crown this weekend, but admits he'd "like to be in another place".