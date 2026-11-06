Ducati “learned nothing is impossible” with Marc Marquez

Davide Tardozzi credits Marc Marquez's talent and Ducati's development work for transforming a difficult start into another MotoGP championship opportunity.

Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi: “Nothing is impossible with Marc Marquez” in MotoGP title fight
Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi: “Nothing is impossible with Marc Marquez” in MotoGP title fight
© Gold and Goose

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi is taking nothing for granted as Marc Marquez bids to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title on Sunday in Qatar.

“We have the opportunity this weekend, but we know that Martín and Bezzecchi will try hard to be in front of us, so it will be not so easy,” Tardozzi told MotoGP.com.

“But in the end, being here and playing for the championship is something that a few months ago we can't dream [of]…

“But we learned that nothing is impossible with Marc Marquez.”

Davide Tardozzi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Davide Tardozzi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez was 102 points from the title lead, and without a Grand Prix victory, by the end of his comeback weekend following shoulder surgery at Mugello.

But he now heads into Qatar, the first of three remaining rounds, with a 44-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 67-point advantage over Marco Bezzecchi.

“[Marc] was the light for us after Mugello… To not [believe] that somebody else had already won the championship.

“We put everything on the table, we tried to improve, and Gigi made a huge work with the engineers to try to improve the bike, because at that time our bike was obviously not the best.

“I think that small steps allowed Marc to do what he did in the middle of the season.”

Davide Tardozzi, Marc Marquez.
Davide Tardozzi, Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

While Ducati improved the GP26, Marquez drew on his unrivalled title-fighting experience.

“Marc is the best in these kinds of conditions,” Tardozzi said. “He’s used to this kind of pressure.

"And the team did a good job because we never stopped believing that we could recover the championship, and that is what happened.

“I think that the combination of this incredible nine-time World Champion and the Ducati team made a really huge work.”

Indeed, as things stand, it's now very much a question of when, rather than if, Marquez secures his tenth world title this season.

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

“I think that it’s been one of the most incredible comebacks ever, but we are used to racing and we know that it's not done until it’s done,” Tardozzi said.

“We know that the Aprilia riders are very strong. They've both been Ducati riders. Martin won one championship with us. 

"So we know very well both riders, we respect them and we have to wait and see."

Marquez needs to outscore the injured Martin by 30 points to be crowned champion this weekend and Bezzecchi by eight points (seven if he wins the Grand Prix).

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
MotoGP
Ducati “learned nothing is impossible” with Marc Marquez
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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