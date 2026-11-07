Qatar Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Qatar Sprint race at Lusail, round 20 of 22.
Qatar Sprint winner Marc Marquez will get his first chance to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title on Sunday.
However, a brave third-place for closest rival Jorge Martin means Marc Marquez needs to win the grand prix, and Martin fail to score, if he is to claim the crown with two rounds remaining.
Marquez, Martin and Marco Bezzecchi - who lost further ground after crashing in the Sprint, following a collision with Marquez.- are the only riders who can now win the title, with Pedro Acosta officially out of contention with 99 points remaining.
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.
Lusail Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|411
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|362
|(-49)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|332
|(-79)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|299
|(-112)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|281
|(-130)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|274
|(-137)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|242
|(-169)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|197
|(-214)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-238)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|136
|(-275)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|125
|(-286)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|118
|(-293)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|117
|(-294)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-332)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-333)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|65
|(-346)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|56
|(-355)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-378)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-380)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-382)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-393)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|14
|(-397)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|12
|(-399)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-405)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-406)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-408)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-408)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie