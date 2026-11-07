Qatar Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Qatar Sprint winner Marc Marquez will get his first chance to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title on Sunday.

However, a brave third-place for closest rival Jorge Martin means Marc Marquez needs to win the grand prix, and Martin fail to score, if he is to claim the crown with two rounds remaining.

Marquez, Martin and Marco Bezzecchi - who lost further ground after crashing in the Sprint, following a collision with Marquez.- are the only riders who can now win the title, with Pedro Acosta officially out of contention with 99 points remaining.

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Lusail Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 411 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 362 (-49) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 332 (-79) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 299 (-112) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 281 (-130) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 274 (-137) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 242 (-169) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 197 (-214) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-238) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 136 (-275) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 125 (-286) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 118 (-293) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 117 (-294) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-332) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-333) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 65 (-346) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 56 (-355) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-378) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-380) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-382) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-393) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 14 (-397) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 12 (-399) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-405) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-406) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-408) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-408)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

