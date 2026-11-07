Qatar Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Qatar Sprint race at Lusail, round 20 of 22.

MotoGP points standings after the Qatar Sprint race
MotoGP points standings after the Qatar Sprint race
© Gold and Goose

Qatar Sprint winner Marc Marquez will get his first chance to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title on Sunday.

However, a brave third-place for closest rival Jorge Martin means Marc Marquez needs to win the grand prix, and Martin fail to score, if he is to claim the crown with two rounds remaining.

Marquez, Martin and Marco Bezzecchi - who lost further ground after crashing in the Sprint, following a collision with Marquez.- are the only riders who can now win the title, with Pedro Acosta officially out of contention with 99 points remaining.

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Lusail Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)411 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)362(-49)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)332(-79)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)299(-112)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)281(-130)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)274(-137)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)242(-169)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)197(-214)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)173(-238)
10=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)136(-275)
11=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)125(-286)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)118(-293)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)117(-294)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-332)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*78(-333)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)65(-346)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)56(-355)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-378)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-380)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-382)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-393)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)14(-397)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)12(-399)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-405)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-406)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-408)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-408)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
2026
MotoGP
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
Qatar
Qatar Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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