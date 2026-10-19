Ducati rider ruled out of Phillip Island MotoGP as WorldSBK rider steps up

Fermin Aldeguer will be forced to miss the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island this weekend.

Aldeguer was in Jerez at the weekend during the WorldSBK race there, walking around the paddock with a cast on his left arm.

He fractured his first metacarpal in his left hand in the Indonesian MotoGP just over a week ago by hitting the ground as he slid along the run-off area at turn 16 after losing the front.

The cast in Jerez was indicative of Aldeguer’s condition and hinted that he will not be fit for Australia this weekend and what will be MotoGP’s last visit to Phillip Island before moving to Adelaide next season.

Aldeguer’s absence was confirmed by Gresini this morning (19 October), the team also announcing that Iker Lecuona will ride in place of his compatriot. It will be Lecuona’s third race of the season for Gresini after replacing Alex Marquez in Hungary and Aldeguer at Silverstone.

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“Fermin Aldeguer will not take part in the Australian GP,” Gresini Racing wrote in an Instagram post confirming the 2025 Indonesia winner’s absence from Phillip Island.

“Iker Lecuona will once again be aboard the Ducati #54. Fermin is working to try to be fit to race in Malaysia in less than two weeks.”

Lecuona, of course, will head to Phillip Island fresh off the conclusion of the 2026 WorldSBK season in which he finished second in the championship and took four race wins.

The final round in Jerez saw him on the podium in all three races: third in Race 1, his worst finish since Phillip Island; and second in both Sunday races.

Lecuona’s two MotoGP appearances so far this year have resulted in a seventh at Balaton Park and a DNF at Silverstone.

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