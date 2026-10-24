Bad weather delays Sunday’s track action at the Australian MotoGP

Sunday’s track action at the Australian MotoGP has been delayed after poor visibility prevented the medical helicopter from operating at Phillip Island.

The decision comes as the worst weather of the weekend arrives for the final MotoGP event at the legendary seaside circuit.

After a dry Friday, showers arrived on Saturday morning but cleared in time for the afternoon Sprint race, won by Marc Marquez.

Marquez starts today with a ten-point World Championship lead over Jorge Martin, who has been ruled out after fracturing his right forearm in Saturday’s race.

However, much heavier rain is forecast for Sunday, with between 15 and 35mm expected, accompanied by strong winds and cool temperatures.

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MotoGP warm-up was scheduled for 9:40am local time, followed by the Moto3 Grand Prix at 11am and the Moto2 race at 12:15pm.

The final Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island is due to begin at 2pm.

However, track action is now not expected to start until around 11am local time, beginning with MotoGP warm-up.

An official MotoGP statement explained:

MotoGP Track Action delay

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'Due to reduced visibility affecting the medical helicopter’s ability to fly, track action for MotoGP at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia will be delayed until an expected improvement in the conditions around 11am local time.

'The first session then expected to take place will be the Warm Up session for the MotoGP class, as soon as conditions improve.

'More updates will follow once confirmed.'