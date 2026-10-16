MotoGP winner’s brother has huge Moto3 penalty overturned in shock FIM ruling

Leopard Racing has won its appeal to have a six-race disqualification overturned

Adrian Fernandez was disqualified from six races
Adrian Fernandez was disqualified from six races
© Gold and Goose

Leopard Racing has won its FIM International Court of Appeal case to have a six-race Moto3 disqualification for Adrian Fernandez overturned in a shock ruling.

In June of this year, the FIM stewards announced that it had disqualified Adrian Fernandez, brother of double MotoGP race winner Raul Fernandez, from six of the first seven rounds of the 2026 season.

His Leopard Racing team had been found to have opened the seal on two of his engines by the FIM’s technical direction without authorisation.

This led to him being disqualified from the Thai, Brazilian, United States, Spanish, French and Catalan Grands Prix.

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
© Gold and Goose

Leopard wins appeal at FIM Court

Leopard appealed the decision to the FIM’s International Court of Appeal, which has sensationally ruled in the outfit’s favour.

An official statement from the FIM CoA read: “The FIM International Court of Appeal announced three important decisions: the appeals lodged by Leopard Racing and Adrian Fernandez against the decisions of 5 June were declared admissible.

“The appeals were upheld on the merits, and the two decisions by the FIM Appeals Commissioners were set aside; the relevant sporting authorities must now take the necessary measures in accordance with the ruling.”

The statement added: “The ruling overturns the previous sporting decisions, although the detailed legal and technical grounds for their annulment will only be known once the reasoned judgment has been examined.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The ruling was issued on 15 October.

The FIM’s Technical Commission can appeal this decision within the next four weeks and take the matter back through the courts.

It is not known at this stage if this will be the case.

But the ruling, should it not be contested, will raise serious questions about the technical inspection process in place in MotoGP and how the original penalty decision was made.

What does the ruling mean for Adrian Fernandez?

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
© Gold and Goose

Fernandez had been third in the championship at the time of the original penalty.

The six-race disqualification saw him lose 77 points from the championship standings. He currently sits 14th.

MotoGP will now need to reinstate these results, which will push Fernandez back up to fifth on 148 points ahead of Marco Morelli on 146.

On the recent ruling, Leopard said: “We thank all our supporters for the unwavering support they have given us throughout this difficult period.

“We express our sincere gratitude to our experts, all the witnesses, and our legal team, who have restored the honour and dignity of the Leopard Racing team and its rider, Adrian Fernandez.”

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Moto3
MotoGP winner’s brother has huge Moto3 penalty overturned in shock FIM ruling
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Aprilia sets MotoGP team orders timeline: "Stakes are high"
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati has “no doubt” Aprilia will use MotoGP team orders in Jorge Martin title fight: “It’s logical”
Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Start, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race after a penalty
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP winner’s brother has huge Moto3 penalty overturned in shock FIM ruling
2h ago
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
MotoGP News
Why Marc Marquez wants his protege “to struggle” in Moto2
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Max Quiles, MotoGP 2026
MotoGP News
Yamaha boss warns ‘fans must recognise MotoGP’ as it grows
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian GP
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi gets new team-mate for GT World Challenge Europe finale
4h ago
Rossi for BMW
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez told where he will 'need his tricks' in MotoGP title fight
22h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller’s barbed dig at riders missing fan events: “Nobody is above the rules”
23h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP insider’s worrying Pirelli 2027 claim after Indonesia tyre pressure fallout
15/10/26
Pirelli becomes MotoGP tyre supplier in 2027
MotoGP News
Ducati denies Maverick Vinales MotoGP test role reports
15/10/26
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
What Valentino Rossi told Nicolo Bulega when he won the WorldSBK title
15/10/26
Valentino Rossi, 2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
MotoGP winner’s “unique regret” over 2027 sprint qualifying format
15/10/26
Alex Rins has one regret over MotoG's new format