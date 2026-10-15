Marc Marquez told where he will 'need his tricks' in MotoGP title fight

Alex Marquez says his older brother Marc Marquez will “have to pull off those tricks he has” at three specific circuits in the final five rounds of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Marc Marquez trails Jorge Martin by just two points after last weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, which is what the gap was going into the 17th round of the season.

Mandalika continued to be a tough track for Marquez and Ducati, but he came away with a win in the sprint and a damage-limiting sixth as Jorge Martin finished fourth and third in both contests.

Viewed as a pivotal weekend in Marquez’s title hopes, he heads into the final five rounds in a strong position to keep pressure on Aprilia’s Martin.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Australia, Qatar and Portimao

Of the remaining five tracks, Portimao is the only one that Marquez is yet to win at, while Phillip Island, Sepang, Lusail and Ricardo Tormo in Valencia have been good venues for him in the past.

Alex Marquez sees his older brother Marc Marquez as having come through Indonesia “alive”, but admits the Aprilia will be strong in Australia, Qatar and Portugal.

“He saved it, without a doubt,” Alex Marquez said in Indonesia.

“I wouldn’t call it a victory, but he came out alive from a difficult circuit for him; a draw, 22 points each [between Marquez and Martin].

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“The title fight will be very open, even though we’re now getting to circuits like Australia, Qatar and Portimao, especially where the Aprilia can do very well.

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“Marc will have to pull off those tricks of his.”

“The time will come” for Ducati team orders

In the wake of the Indonesian Grand Prix, the subject of team orders came up in relation to Aprilia’s title aspirations.

While it has two riders in the top three in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is 46 points adrift of Martin with five rounds to go.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

With four riders proving able to fight for race wins, Aprilia has the ability to deploy team orders to help Martin, though it says it will wait a few rounds first.

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Alex Marquez expects Ducati to do the same at some point, but believes it’s still early to be thinking about this.

“Well, it's clear that Aprilia has quite clear ideas; they want the title, and they're talking to all the riders,” the Gresini rider said.

“So, I think the time will come for Ducati to do the same, but it's still a bit early, even though there are a few races left, and once we're there battling every Sunday, we'll evaluate everything.”