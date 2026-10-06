MotoAmerica disappointed after Harley-Davidson ditches KOTB programme

MotoAmerica reacts to Harley-Davidson’s decision to focus on the Bagger World Cup

2026 Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.
2026 Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

Harley-Davidson has decided to end its participation in the King of the Bagger series, instead focusing on the new Bagger World Cup that debuted this year. 

The American company has revealed its factory racing programme and official team support will both be scrapped, which has led to MotoAmerica releasing a statement.

MotoAmerica admits it is disappointed with Harley-Davidson’s decision and timing, while it is now “exploring all available options” going forward.

The official statement from MotoAmerica read: 

Andrea Iannone, Mugello, 2026 Baggers World Cup.
Andrea Iannone, Mugello, 2026 Baggers World Cup.
© Gold and Goose

“MotoAmerica would like to thank the millions of fans across the United States and around the world who support the Mission King of the Baggers series.

“King Of The Baggers has developed into a true performance competition between two unique American manufacturers. It pushes the boundaries of what these motorcycles can do and showcases a level of performance few could have imagined when the series began. That competition has been a major part of what has made the series so exciting for our fans.

“We share in your disappointment with Harley-Davidson’s decision. Receiving this news at such a late stage presents challenges, but we are actively exploring all available options to continue supporting the class. 

“We appreciate the passion and support of our fans and participants, and we will share additional news as it becomes available.”

The first full season of KOTB racing took place in 2021, and since then Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle have shared three championship wins each. 

Archie McDonald was crowned as the inaugural Baggers World Cup Champion at the Red Bull Ring.
Archie McDonald was crowned as the inaugural Baggers World Cup Champion at the Red Bull Ring.
© Gold & Goose

However, Harley will now focus its factory racing efforts on the new Bagger World Cup, which unlike KOTB, only features Harley-Davidson Road Glide machines. 

Harley-Davidson says the FIM Bagger World Cup will continue to grow in 2027 with more teams and riders than 2026.

The inaugural campaign featured the likes of former MotoGP racer winner Andrea Iannone, Bradley Smith, and two-time KOTB champion Kyle Wyman, who made a wildcard appearance at the final round of the season in Austria.

The 2026 Bagger World Cup crowned Archie McDonald as the first champion in Spielberg, which acts as a MotoGP-support series.

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