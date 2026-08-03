“Excited to be back” - Cal Crutchlow relishing surprise British MotoGP return

Cal Crutchlow says racing at Silverstone is “always special” as he prepares for a home MotoGP return during his latest stand-in appearance at LCR Honda.

Cal Crutchlow.
Cal Crutchlow.
© Gold and Goose

Cal Crutchlow is relishing the surprise opportunity to once again compete in his home British MotoGP at Silverstone.

After retiring at the end of 2020, the triple grand prix winner last raced at Silverstone in 2021 as a stand-in at the factory Yamaha team.

Crutchlow's final Yamaha appearance then came at the 2023 Japanese round.

Fast forward to 2026 and the 40-year-old was suddenly called up by his former LCR Honda team to replace the injured Johann Zarco from Mugello.

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda.
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda.
© Gold and Goose

With the Frenchman not expected to be fit until September, Crutchlow now gets to race at the same Silverstone circuit where he delighted the British fans with a home runner-up finish for LCR in 2016.

This time, a realistic target will be to score points, having recorded a best of 16th since his return. But as the UK’s only rider on the premier-class grid, Crutchlow can expect strong support regardless of the result.

Cal Crutchlow, 2016 British MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2016 British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Racing at Silverstone is always something special,” Crutchlow said.

“Every home Grand Prix means a little bit more because you know there are so many fans, and it's a great feeling to race in front of them.

“The atmosphere is incredible, and that extra support gives you additional motivation.

“Silverstone is one of the most enjoyable and technical tracks on the calendar, and I've had some really nice memories there over the years.

“I'm excited to be back this year!"

Bradley Smith, Cal Crutchlow, 2012 Valencia MotoGP test.
Bradley Smith, Cal Crutchlow, 2012 Valencia MotoGP test.
© Gold and Goose

Crutchlow, Smith back on track at Silverstone

“The British Grand Prix has produced some of the most thrilling racing anywhere on the calendar, and with 11 different [grand prix] winners in as many years, this weekend promises to be no different,” said Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle.

Pringle also acknowledged that Crutchlow’s presence will provide a boost for the event, while highlighting that former Tech3 MotoGP team-mate Bradley Smith will be making a wildcard entry in the Bagger World Cup.

“We're thrilled that Cal Crutchlow will once again be racing in front of his home crowd, and we can't wait to welcome the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup to Silverstone for the very first time, not least as there is also British interest in that race with ex-MotoGP star, Bradley Smith, enjoying a wildcard entry," Pringle said.

Free practice for the British MotoGP starts on Friday morning.

Tags:

Cal Crutchlow
Bradley Smith
Silverstone
Silverstone Circuit
“Excited to be back” - Cal Crutchlow relishing surprise British MotoGP return
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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