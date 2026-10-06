Valentino Rossi’s intimidation tactics helped Casey Stoner in fierce MotoGP battle

Casey Stoner says Valentino Rossi tried to use intimidation tactics against him during their MotoGP battles

Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner.
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner.
© Gold and Goose

Two-time MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner has revealed the tactics Valentino Rossi would use to try and unsettle the Australian.

When Rossi ended his career in 2021, the Italian left the sport having developed several fierce rivalries over his career.

His biggest rival of the lot was Marc Marquez, who is currently level with Rossi on seven MotoGP titles, and nine world championship crowns in grand prix racing overall. 

Jorge Lorenzo, Max Biaggi and Sete Gibernau were all rivals of the Italian at some stage, as was Stoner, who competed against Rossi for several years at the top of MotoGP.

Casey Stoner wins 2010 Aragon MotoGP.
Casey Stoner wins 2010 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold & Goose

Stoner dominated the 2007 season with Ducati, beating Dani Pedrosa by 125 points and Rossi by 126 points.

However, the title battle flipped the other way in 2008, with Rossi getting the better of Stoner by 93 points. 

The pair were known for racing each other very hard but with respect, while Laguna Seca offered one of the more entertaining duels between the pair in 2008.

That being said, Stoner recently revealed some of the tactics Rossi would use to try and get inside the mind of his opponent, which “didn’t work”, according to Stoner.

Speaking at the Trento Festival dello Sport event earlier this month, Stoner said: “The most that I learned from Valentino [Rossi] was to learn the character of the riders you’re racing.

Casey Stoner. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Casey Stoner. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

"It’s understanding their tactics, the way they like to work. Valentino liked to try and intimidate a lot off the track, and this might have worked in past years with some of his rivals, but for me it didn’t work, because it was giving me another layer of strength. 

“A layer of understanding of what this character is going to do. 

“Then in the media he was very good at getting people to side with his opinion, his direction, his narrative,” added Stoner. 

“He was very clever in that way and very open with the media. There were so many aspects to what he did with the media that really made me think about how I needed to approach it in a different way.”

Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner.
Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner.

Stoner also admitted that for a long time he was a fan of Rossi’s, although the pair’s on-track rivalry made it difficult to stay that way.

Stoner added: “For sure, I learned a lot from Valentino; good and bad. 

“I have to respect somebody that has achieved what he did, the character that he was. 

“I was always a fan of Valentino until we started to have our differences. This is a huge man in our sport and [with] what he’s achieved. 

“You would be stupid not to take some knowledge from what he’s able to do.”

Tags:

Casey Stoner
Valentino Rossi
Jorge Lorenzo
Marc Marquez
Dani Pedrosa
Sete Gibernau
Max Biaggi
MotoGP
Ducati

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Official: Franco Morbidelli swaps MotoGP for factory Ducati WorldSBK seat
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Jerez MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Bagnaia picks Marc Marquez, Martin strongholds in “fantastic” MotoGP title fight
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The winless Ducati “in my heart” as Marc Marquez delivers Dall’Igna's 100th MotoGP victory
Marc Marquez claims Gigi Dall’Igna's 100th Ducati win at Motegi.
MotoGP News
The “selfish” reason behind Marc Marquez’s Japanese MotoGP stunt double
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Tech3 star shows everyone why he’s still MotoGP’s tyre whisperer in Japan
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s intimidation tactics helped Casey Stoner in fierce MotoGP battle
9m ago
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner.
MotoGP News
MotoAmerica disappointed after Harley-Davidson chooses Bagger World Cup
1h ago
2026 Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.
MotoGP News
VR46 unveils bold new livery for Indonesian MotoGP round
1h ago
VR46 Indonesian GP livery
MotoGP News
Honda announces Joan Mir’s replacement for Indonesian MotoGP
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
MotoGP News
Michelin’s unfavoured Japanese MotoGP back-up tyre ‘could’ve done three races’
20h ago
Brad Binder, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Watch: Valentino Rossi loses a door in bizarre Barcelona GT race incident
20h ago
Rossi for BMW
MotoGP News
MotoGP returnee enjoys “quite amazing” Motegi comeback
22h ago
Somkiat Chantra, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales’ “worry” about Japan MotoGP return was not injury-related
23h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK News
Ducati boss reacts to “extremely valuable” Franco Morbidelli WorldSBK move
05/10/26
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu details “strange” Yamaha issue in Japan MotoGP
05/10/26
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Japanese MotoGP