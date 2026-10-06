Jorge Martin issues Aprilia message amid "very tight" Marc Marquez title battle

Jorge Martin has called on Aprilia to keep pushing as the 2024 MotoGP champion heads to Mandalika with a two-point advantage over Marc Marquez.

Martin limited the damage at Motegi last weekend, a circuit where Marquez has usually been very fast, as has Ducati.

After setting a new lap record in qualifying to take pole position, Martin had to settle for second in the sprint, which later became third as the Spaniard was demoted one position for running onto the green on the final lap.

Martin, who finished behind Marquez and Diogo Moreira, then finished second in the grand prix behind Marquez.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Despite losing points to his title rival in both races, there was a source of good news for Martin, which is that the RS-GP26 was competitive at a circuit where it previously struggled.

On the other hand, Mandalika is a venue that’s been strong for Aprilia and Martin in the past, which could give the future Yamaha rider a chance of increasing his lead once again.

“We leave Japan very satisfied, from a circuit that in the past hadn’t been among Aprilia’s best,” said Martin ahead of this weekend.

“The team did an exceptional job, and the double podium is an even greater testament to everyone’s commitment.

“Now we head to Indonesia, to a circuit where I’ve always felt good. However, the championship is still very tight, so we have to keep going this way, working together and improving day by day. See you in Mandalika!”

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Jorge Martin, tyre blistered, hole in rear wing, Japanese MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

For team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, beating Martin and Marquez with regularity is the only way the Aprilia star will remain in the title fight heading to Valencia.

With six rounds remaining, Bezzecchi is currently 49 points off the championship lead, however, Mandalika could also serve as a good opportunity for Bezzecchi to regain ground.

The Italian took victory in the sprint race at Mandalika last season, but did not finish the grand prix after colliding with Marquez.

“I’m happy to be racing here in Indonesia,” said Bezzecchi. “Mandalika is a track I really like.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We come here off the back of a good race in Japan, so we’ll try to carry on with our work and keep improving. Our aim is to try to be competitive in every session on track.”