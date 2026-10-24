How Ducati MotoGP star “nearly killed myself” in Phillip Island sprint

Fabio Di Giannantonio detailed an amusing moment in his battle with Diogo Moreira

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
© Gold and Goose

VR46 MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio joked that he “nearly killed myself” during a battle with Diogo Moreira in Saturday’s Australian Grand Prix sprint race.

The VR46 rider was caught out by a gust of wind on the opening lap that led to him dropping down the order.

He eventually rallied to finish third to complete a Ducati 1-2-3 in the 13-lap sprint.

At one stage, Di Giannantonio found himself in a battle with LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Australian GP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Australian GP
© Gold and Goose

“In the sprint, he gives everything”

Di Giannantonio says Moreira was racing aggressively, and to stop the pair of them losing time, he attempted to signal to the Honda rider to stick behind him.

However, Phillip Island’s notorious wind gusts nearly blew him off of his bike.

“I had Moreira in front of me,” Di Giannantonio said in a behind-the-scenes video posted by the official MotoGP website.

“Whenever you pass him, he always gets you back.

“Even if he’s a second slower, he’ll pass you again.

“I passed him at Turn 1 and thought, ‘I’ll signal to him to stay behind’.

“You don’t understand: I nearly killed myself trying to signal to him, with the wind. My God.

“I think he was smart because, f***, I was going twice as fast. In theory, you should wait, follow, then work your way up. In the sprint he gives everything.”

Sprint race start, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Sprint race start, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“If it was a longer race…

Di Giannantonio had impressive pace in the latter stages of Saturday’s sprint.

He says he may have been able to close in on the Marquez brothers if the race was longer, but also believes Marc Marquez was managing the pace.

“For sure, I was having a great race, but I was pushing,” he said.

“And I’m pretty sure Marc was managing after seeing on the pitboard, unfortunately, that [Jorge] Martin was out.

“So, I think we had more or less the same pace.

“So, in a longer race it could have maybe been a big fight.”

Tags:

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Fabio di Giannantonio
How Ducati MotoGP star “nearly killed myself” in Phillip Island sprint
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Ducati rider "lucky to not crash" after scary tyre issue in Indonesia MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio “got hit”, stuck “on the limiter” in Turn 1 mayhem
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez overtake Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez at turn 1 of the Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
First MotoGP pole for Fernandez, Marc Marquez stalks Jorge Martin
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP winner reveals how series’ safety forum has failed to deliver for riders
Fabio Di Giannantonio speaks to the media, 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
VR46 unveils bold new livery for Indonesian MotoGP round
VR46 Indonesian GP livery
MotoGP News
Official: Franco Morbidelli swaps MotoGP for factory Ducati WorldSBK seat
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Jerez MotoGP Sprint.

Latest News

MotoGP News
How Ducati MotoGP star “nearly killed myself” in Phillip Island sprint
5m ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi issues defiant MotoGP title message to Jorge Martin
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia cagey on reason for Australia MotoGP sprint retirement
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Phillip Island MotoGP after Aprilia injuries
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco, qualifying, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “gave everything” against Martin in Sprint “title battle”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin’s first words after Australia MotoGP sprint crash
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Did Ducati use team orders in Australian GP sprint? Alex Marquez explains strategy
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Second Aprilia rider out of Australia MotoGP after Jorge Martin crash
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin out of Australian GP in major blow to his MotoGP title hopes
4h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez wins Australia MotoGP sprint thriller as Jorge Martin has huge crash
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Australia MotoGP