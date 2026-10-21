MotoGP launches new academy for young riders in “underserved” regions

MotoGP is launching a new branch of its Road to MotoGP initiative, focusing on grassroots racing.

Road to MotoGP is an umbrella under which categories such as the Moto4 series (formerly Talent Cups) and the JuniorGP paddock fit under.

It has now received the new addition of the MotoGP Academy, whose objective is to give young riders better exposure within the sport via a network of racing schools that will be assessed before receiving the ‘sticker’ of the MotoGP Academy.

MotoGP says the focus of the Academy is to promote motorcycle racing at a grassroots level in what it calls “underserved” regions, similar to how the Asian and British Talent Cups, for example, were formed in the previous decade to try to launch young talented riders from those regions to the world championship.

2026 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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The form MotoGP Academy takes could also vary by country. “Larger nations and markets can have multiple MotoGP Academies,” MotoGP says, “where others will have a national Academy that serves as the hub within that country.”

Additionally, MotoGP says “key markets for the sport and those with even greater scope for growth will be a point of focus for the new MotoGP Academy program”, suggested places like the US, South America, and Asia could be where the Academy looks to make the biggest impact.

MotoGP Academy will give its riders the chance to “grow and learn in environments designed to deliver the best possible experience, all guaranteed by the MotoGP Academy seal”, MotoGP says in a press release announcing the new initiative.

Each individual school will effectively operate independently still, they will just have the recognition of the MotoGP Academy badge attached to them. To earn the Academy label, a school will have to meet a set of requirements regarding its infrastructure, training methodology, technical execution, and brand visibility.

Once a school is deemed to meet the requirements, MotoGP says it will then invest directly in each successful school. Investment will come in the form of tailored toolkits, activation support and branding, and exclusive discounts on numerous MotoGP products.

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