Adelaide MotoGP track passes important hurdle ahead of 2027 debut

The Adelaide MotoGP track, set to host the Australian Grand Prix in 2027, has been given the green light to go ahead after receiving federal environmental clearance.

The Adelaide track will be MotoGP’s first ‘street race’ and will join the calendar in 2027, replacing the iconic Phillip Island as the home of the Australian Grand Prix.

The track is a modified version of the circuit Formula 1 previously raced on for its Australian Grand Prix before moving to Albert Park in Melbourne in 1996.

However, the disruption to the parkland and the felling of hundreds of trees was met with widespread opposition.

Adelaide MotoGP circuit virtual view (Government of South Australia)

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Adelaide track reaches fresh milestone

Following a community consultation process, the National Environmental Agency has given the South Australian government the go-ahead to progress the Adelaide street track plans.

According to a statement, the project will now move into the detailed design phase, which will include developing the tree and vegetation plan.

Gravel run-off areas will be replaced by grass when the circuit is not being used for events, while the pitlane infrastructure area is due to be used for other community sporting activities.

“This is an important milestone for the Adelaide Circuit Redevelopment, with federal environmental clearance confirmed and community feedback helping inform the next stage of planning as we count down to MotoGP arriving in Adelaide in November 2027,” state premier Peter Malinauskas said.

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“Adelaide will be the first city in the world to host MotoGP on a city street circuit, putting South Australia on the global stage and creating an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our city to millions of people around the world.

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“We’ve listened carefully to thousands of South Australians who took the time to share their views on the project, particularly around protecting mature trees, maintaining the open character of the Park Lands and creating more opportunities for community sport and recreation.

“We’re committed to delivering this project responsibly, with strong environmental protections in place and a clear focus on minimising impacts on the Park Lands while delivering a world-class motorsport circuit.”

“Phillip Island deserved better”

This news comes just days after the final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island was rained off.

A number of riders, including Jack Miller and Marc Marquez, said Phillip Island “deserved better” than to have its final race cancelled.

The 2027 Australian Grand Prix is scheduled for the weekend of 12-14 November.

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Phillip Island will continue to host top-class motorsport into its future, however, after securing a new deal to bring the Supercars Championship back to the circuit.