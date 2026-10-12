Major title sponsor announced for MotoGP’s new Adelaide era

Red Bull announced as title sponsor of the new Adelaide MotoGP event.

Red Bull announced as title sponsor of Adelaide MotoGP
Red Bull announced as title sponsor of Adelaide MotoGP
© MotoGP

The new Adelaide MotoGP event, which will replace Phillip Island after this season, has secured Red Bull as title sponsor for 2027 and 2028.

The inaugural city-centre race, to be held on a temporary parkland circuit, is scheduled as the penultimate round of next season.

"Australia is one of MotoGP's most passionate and important markets, and we're delighted to welcome Red Bull as title sponsor as we begin an exciting new chapter in Adelaide in 2027,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, Deputy CEO of MotoGP.

"The inaugural Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia in Adelaide will be a landmark moment for MotoGP.

The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).

“The new city circuit provides an incredible opportunity to bring the sport into the heart of the city and create a spectacular experience for fans, teams and riders alike.

"Red Bull has an unrivalled track record in motorsport and shares our ambition to deliver world-class events and unforgettable fan experiences. They are the perfect partner as we build the future of the Australian Grand Prix together."

So far this season, Red Bull has been title sponsor of the COTA and San Marino rounds.

"We’re building something special"

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: "Red Bull is one of the most recognisable brands in the world, and having them on board as the title sponsor of Adelaide’s first MotoGP Grand Prix is a huge endorsement for this event and a massive coup for South Australia.

"This is exactly the kind of global partnership we want to attract. One that brings enormous international exposure, creates excitement and helps establish Adelaide as a must-visit destination on the MotoGP calendar.

Red Bull branding at the 2026 San Marino MotoGP.
Red Bull branding at the 2026 San Marino MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"We’re building something special here, and with Red Bull and MotoGP teaming up, we’re gearing up for an incredible first race in 2027."

The legendary Phillip Island circuit will host its final MotoGP round in two weeks. The event is currently listed without a title sponsor.

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Adelaide Street Circuit
Major sponsor announced for MotoGP’s new Adelaide era
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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