Toprak Razgatlioglu heads for an MRI: “Hopefully I won’t need surgery”

Toprak Razgatlioglu will undergo an MRI after his Mandalika MotoGP shoulder dislocation, hoping to avoid surgery before Phillip Island return.

Toprak Razgatlioglu faces MRI verdict after painful Mandalika weekend
Toprak Razgatlioglu faces MRI verdict after painful Mandalika weekend
© Gold and Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu will undergo an MRI scan on his recently dislocated right shoulder when he returns to Turkey.

The MotoGP rookie sustained the injury in a big Saturday morning highside at Mandalika but still returned for qualifying and finished the Sprint in 19th place.

However, with his condition worsening on Sunday, Razgatlioglu retired his Pramac Yamaha on lap nine of the 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix.

“Tomorrow, I will return to Turkey and have an MRI as soon as possible to understand the condition of my shoulder,” Razgatlioglu said. “I hope I won’t need surgery and that some rest will be enough to recover for the next race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We will see what the doctors say, but I hope I can come back stronger next weekend.”

Razgatlioglu explained that he was experiencing more pain and a greater loss of strength in the shoulder on Sunday.

“Yesterday was not so bad, also the short race, but when I woke up this morning, I feel really pain, and less movement,” he said.

“Okay, I get the painkiller, but the pain is not the biggest problem, the biggest problem, is there's no power after the shoulder's out and in.”

“The team said, ‘If you feel bad, just come back or don't race’. I just said, if it’s possible to ride, I'll try to do my best, and today I just try.

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Yamaha riders.
Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Yamaha riders.
© Peter McLaren

“But every lap is getting worse, especially the change of direction is unbelievable, corner 7 to 8 and 13 to 14.

“When I move the shoulder a little bit, it felt like already it was out again, like it's feeling very strange.”

It was a bitter end to a weekend that had begun promisingly.

“I'm really sad for this weekend, because Friday we started not so bad, and normally every day I’m improving," he said.

"But the crash changed everything and the weekend is gone.”

Razgatlioglu now has almost two weeks to recover before the next MotoGP round at Phillip Island on October 23-25.

Team-mate Jack Miller also failed to finish at Mandalika, cra

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Toprak Razgatlioglu heads for an MRI: “Hopefully I won’t need surgery”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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