Jack Miller suspects Yamaha engine issue after another “unrideable” MotoGP

For the second Grand Prix in succession, Jack Miller found himself with an almost “unrideable” Yamaha at the Indonesian MotoGP.

At Motegi, the Australian blamed “ridiculously safe” starting tyre pressures for causing massive front-end moments while in traffic.

However, Miller suspected Sunday’s Mandalika issues, which ended with a crash from 17th place on lap five, could be engine-related.

"Engine behaviour is inconsistent"

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“It was pretty similar to Japan. I had a reasonably good feeling this morning, but as soon as we went out for the Sprint, the bike became almost unrideable,” Jack Miller said.

“Something is not working as it should, whether it‘s related to the fuel map or something else.

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"The engine behaviour is inconsistent, and we need to work harder to understand why.”

With team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu retiring due to his recently dislocated shoulder, Pramac Yamaha failed to score points for a fourth consecutive Grand Prix weekend.

“Expectations were high, especially after the way Friday started, and we were hoping to fight for points,” said team director Gino Borsoi.

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Yamaha riders. © Peter McLaren

“Toprak‘s injury certainly made things more difficult, but Jack‘s crash today was also a setback we could have done without.

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“We know we are facing difficulties at the moment, but we have shown that we can fight for points, so we need to understand why we are not managing to turn that potential into results.

“We have to make a change, be more precise in our work and make sure we are doing everything possible to give both riders the opportunity to achieve the results we know are within reach.”

Factory Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins did reach the points, finishing ninth and 15th respectively.